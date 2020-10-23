Boy, Biden Sure Has a Dark View of American Families

For a guy who has built his entire political career waxing about the fate of American families, you can’t help but notice something about Joe Biden:

His view of families is strikingly dark.

Pay attention to the way he sounds whenever Biden talks about American families. The themes are always the same. Hurting. Reeling. Struggling. Worried. Desperate.

It doesn’t matter what year or what decade Biden is running for president. It doesn’t matter what current policies might be in place. It doesn’t matter if the economy is strong or weak. When Biden talks about families, he always sounds the same. He sounds like he did last night when he said this:

This isn’t about me. There’s a reason why he’s bringing up all this malarkey. There’s a reason for it. He doesn’t want to talk about the substantive issues. It’s not about his family and my family. It’s about your family, and your family’s hurting badly. If you’re making less than, if you’re a middle class family, you’re getting hurt badly right now. You’re sitting at the kitchen table this morning deciding, well, we can’t get new tires, they’re bald, because we have to wait another month. Or, so are we going to be able to pay the mortgage? Who’s going to tell her, she can’t go back to community college? They’re the decisions you’re making in the middle class families like I grew up in Scranton and Claymot. They’re in trouble. We should be talking about your families but that’s the last thing he wants to talk about.

Now it’s clear what he’s trying to do here. He’s trying to position himself as the man who will come to the defense of the little guy. But the more you listen to him talk like this, the more you realize that he’s telling you what he really thinks of you.

Joe Biden has no confidence in the average American. He has no confidence in fathers and mothers to provide for their children. He has no confidence in working people to pay the mortgage, put food on the table or deal with the day-to-day demands of life.

He certainly has no faith in you to save any money. He is dismissive of any talk about how the stock market is doing because he considers it a foregone conclusion that you don’t have any investments.

To cut to the chase: Joe Biden considers you pathetic and incapable. He believes that all you do is sit around waiting for the government to come through with another check, another subsidy, another stimulus, something to get you through to the next sleepless night so you can once again go to them with your hand out.

I wonder how many people in Scranton and Claymot listen to this guy’s ramblings and think to themselves, “Does he really think we’re that pitiful?”

There are certainly people in America who are struggling. There always have been. There are people everywhere who are struggling, because it’s the nature of the human condition. But what kind of politician looks at the working class and considers it to be a perpetual state of desperation and struggle? And who wants to elect a politician who has such a dim view of the people he claims he wants to champion?

The whole idea of America is that people are not assigned to classes for the duration of their lives. If you’re struggling to pay your bills, the solution is not a handout from Joe Biden. It’s a better job, or a business startup, or a promotion, or better management of your money. (Lower tax rates wouldn’t hurt either.)

Biden thinks everyone who’s not doing as well as they might like needs a politician to come along and make things better for them. It never occurs to him that they could make better decisions in their own lives, or that they could re-assess their career strategies, or that they could budget better, save more or invest more wisely.

Some of you think I’m “blaming the victim,” but this is really about people being empowered to improve their own lives.

If you want to do better in life, how would you like to see that come about? By something you can do? Or by something you have to wait for a politician to do for you?

Real leaders would show people how to take action to improve their own lives. Joe Biden never stops telling them that they have no hope unless they can depend on politicians like him.

It’s about the darkest view of America I’ve ever heard, and it comes from the man who says he’s going to take care of you, but in reality doesn’t respect you in the slightest.