Brace Yourself: Biden Has Now Taken a Razor-Thin Lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia

Needless to say, if this holds, Arizona and Nevada won’t matter. Biden could end up with more than 300 electoral votes.

Biden’s current margin in Georgia is razor thin – just 98 votes as we write this. But it doesn’t matter how close it is, and we should know that from Florida 2000. You win the state by one vote, you get all the electoral votes, which in Georgia’s case is 16.

Pennsylvania is looking even worse, with Biden having taken a lead of nearly 7,000 votes with 98 percent reporting. The percentage margins are not quite as close as Georgia, but they’re still crazy close at 49.48 percent for Biden to 49.38 percent for Trump.

The same pattern seems to have played out in both states, which is that the states counted the in-person votes first, and those put Trump in the lead. Then they counted the mail-in ballots, and it swung things to Biden. It’s the same reason Michigan and Wisconsin appeared to be going red at first, only to see them turn blue in the end.

So here’s where we stand, and you’re not going to like it: I realize Trump is going to challenge everything, and he may find some irregularities in some states. But when you consider all the things that would have to go right for Trump to pull this out, the plausibility of that scenario is so far-fetched . . . well, only God could do it.

Around here we’ve been praying for God to pull out a Trump win. It appears God’s answer is to put a check on Biden with a Republican Senate and a much-reduced Democrat majority in the House – not to mention a solidly constitutionalist Supreme Court that won’t let Biden and Harris get away with any unconstitutional nonsense.

It’s not what we were hoping for, but God is in control.

You have to say that the left’s aggressive pushing of early and mail-in voting paid off this year, and it was probably aided by COVID and the excuse of needing to push it harder than ever. As it turned out I think it was perfectly safe for people to show up and vote in person with masks and distancing, but the left very adeptly harnessed the panic to get more people than ever to mail in ballots.

Nothing is official yet, and of course Trump isn’t conceding. Then again, he doesn’t need to. If the states certify their results and no court stops them from doing so, Trump can remain defiant all he wants. The electors will still meet in mid-December and Congress will still certify the results.

Keep praying for this country. God can bless it in many different ways, and He doesn’t always choose the one we want.