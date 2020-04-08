BREAKING: Bernie calls it quits, suspends campaign

I’ve argued, more times than I care to admit, that Bernie is a fraud. No, he’s not a fraud in terms of his beliefs. Those are genuine.

Bernie is a fraud in that he leverages those beliefs to exploit the suckers who support him. He promotes himself as a genuine article, augments both his power and his lucre, accomplishes nothing, then heads back to one of his three luxurious homes. Wash, rinse, repeat.

So… here were are again:

BREAKING: Sen. Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign. https://t.co/r5heu0ebuu — ABC News (@ABC) April 8, 2020

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a progressive standard-bearer whose campaigns for the Oval Office have helped usher in a left-leaning movement within segments of the Democratic party, has ended his 2020 bid Sanders’ exit from the 2020 field all but assures that former Vice President Joe Biden will likely become the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

The only question now is: How long will he wait before endorsing Joe Biden, and will he receive something juicy in exchange for his ring-kissing fealty?

My bet is “Not long” and “yes.”

If you want to watch his announcement, you can do so here: