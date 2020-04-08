SECTIONS
BREAKING: Bernie calls it quits, suspends campaign

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published April 8, 2020 at 8:43am
I’ve argued, more times than I care to admit, that Bernie is a fraud.  No, he’s not a fraud in terms of his beliefs.  Those are genuine.

Bernie is a fraud in that he leverages those beliefs to exploit the suckers who support him. He promotes himself as a genuine article, augments both his power and his lucre, accomplishes nothing, then heads back to one of his three luxurious homes. Wash, rinse, repeat.

So… here were are again:

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a progressive standard-bearer whose campaigns for the Oval Office have helped usher in a left-leaning movement within segments of the Democratic party, has ended his 2020 bid

Sanders’ exit from the 2020 field all but assures that former Vice President Joe Biden will likely become the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

The only question now is: How long will he wait before endorsing Joe Biden, and will he receive something juicy in exchange for his ring-kissing fealty?

My bet is “Not long” and “yes.”

If you want to watch his announcement, you can do so here:

Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







BREAKING: Bernie calls it quits, suspends campaign
