BREAKING: Commission on Presidential Debates Announces Rule Changes So Last Night Doesn't Happen Again

They’re not saying what the changes will be, but they’re going to make some and it’s happening quickly:

The Commission on Presidential Debates sponsors televised debates for the benefit of the American electorate. Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues. The CPD will be carefully considering the changes it will adopt and will announce these measures shortly. The Commission is grateful to Chris Wallace for the professionalism and skill he brought to last night’s debate and intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place during the remaining debates.

This quickly follows a demand earlier today by the Biden camp for new rules, and it didn’t take the establishment organization that runs the debates long to give the Democratic nominee what he wants.

We were appalled by the debate, not only because of the behavior of both candidates but also because of the terrible job Chris Wallace did. Not only was he completely unable to keep order, he made things worse with verbose, leading questions that in many cases were based on completely false premises.

(Whatever you think of Trump’s health care proposal, he does have one, and it was outrageous for Wallace to premise a “question” with the claim that he doesn’t.)

So what kinds of changes should we expect? The most obvious would be the ability for the moderator to kill the microphone of a candidate who won’t stop talking out of turn and won’t stop interrupting the other candidate. Clearly Trump did a lot of that last night. But so did Biden. And what about candidates who call their rivals “fools” or “clowns” or “racists,” all of which Biden also did last night.

Does the mic get cut for that?

What about when a candidate keeps fake-laughing and rolling his eyes every time the other candidate has him dead to rights, but he wants to act like what was just said was completely ridiculous? How will moderators deal with that?

The fact of the matter is that rude debate behavior has been around for a very long time, and Joe Biden is one of the worst perpetrators.