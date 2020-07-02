UPDATE: According to Fox, the FBI has confirmed the arrest.



She was complicit in many, if not all, of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes. She procured and groomed underage girls who were used as sex slaves on “Orgy Island” and the “Lolita Express.” She’s some kind of crazy Bond-villain sidekick who can fly helicopters, supposedly possesses a submarine license and has been roaming the planet staying in a series of Epstein-friendly safe houses.

Now, according to News 4 New York, Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested somewhere on the east coast of the United States, and will appear in court later today.

Here’s the report, which cites unnamed sources, so take it with a grain of salt until we have confirmation:

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and heiress who became a confidante of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and was later accused of involvement in his alleged sexual crimes, has been arrested by the FBI, two senior law enforcement sources tell News 4 New York. TRENDING: Breaking: Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested by FBI She was arrested on the East Coast on Epstein-related charges and is expected to appear in a federal court later today, the sources say. Spokespeople for the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan declined to comment.

Assuming this is correct, things are about to get very interesting. One assumes that Maxwell is going to cooperate with the Feds in order to reduce her sentence, get herself a cushier cell or simply keep herself alive. That means the last person who can spill all the beans on the Epstein scandal is probably going to give up the goods.

Considering that Hillary Clinton recently lost her effort to avoid testifying under oath, and is supposedly headed for a September deposition, things are about to get very interesting.

One just hopes the government does a better job supervising Ms. Maxwell’s time in the pokey than they did with her former boss.