BREAKING: Fauxcahontas drops out thanks to disastrous Super Tuesday showing

Somewhere out there, an Elizabeth Warren True Believer is weeping. Their preferred candidate, a Michelob Ultra drinking, fake Indian with a nebulous and unpopular healthcare plan, is no more. On the heels of a truly embarrassing Super Tuesday showing, Elizabeth Warren is dropping out.

JUST IN: Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the presidential race, a source familiar with her plans tells CNN, following another round of disappointing finishes in primary contests across the country on Super Tuesday. https://t.co/4zFnzogbhT — CNN (@CNN) March 5, 2020

This means that, barring a contested convention, the Democratic nominee will be an elderly white man who has lived at least 77 years. This has not gone unnoticed among the left-wing media brain trust.

“With Warren, The Dream of a Female President Dies Again” Column by @MollyJongFast 👇🏼 https://t.co/UvA6tF9MvH — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 5, 2020

Here’s an idea… Run a female candidate who’s not a liar, not a socialist, and not completely incapable of outlining the costs associated with her own proposals. Then, you’d have no trouble getting your ‘first female President.’

Run nattering grannies who like to berate the American people and propose outlandish, painfully expensive, boondoggles and you’re going to lose every time.

Remember: Warren was still female when she was considered a top-tier candidate. We’re sure she’ll try to blame sexism, but it’s going to be hard to claim that her gender suddenly became a problem in late December. No, the fact that she was a woman didn’t derail her chances. Her terrible personality and agenda did.

The only question now is: Who does this help going forward? Will she endorse her ‘good friend’ Bernie Sanders – who she now seems to hate but whose ideals more closely align with her own? Or, will she throw her support to Biden as a middle finger to Bernie and a way to curry favor with her party?

We shall see.

In case you were wondering, yes. Team Trump has responded to the news…