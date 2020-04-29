BREAKING: GDP shrank 4.8 percent in first quarter of 2020

That is the biggest decline since the fourth quarter of 2008, which was a fall of more than 6 percent brought on by the mortgage market meltdown. And yet that’s not even the most extraordinary thing here.

The most extraordinary thing is that this decline was almost entirely due to what happened in the last two weeks of the quarter.

As late as March 1, we were clipping along pretty nicely and predictions were suggesting we’d get growth somewhere between 2.0 and 2.5 percent, which had been largely the pattern throughout the Trump presidency. It wasn’t until the middle of March that things like sports, schools, restaurants and concerts started shutting down. The work-at-home/stay-at-home orders came the following week, and at that point the quarter was almost over.

Even so, we saw more than 10 million jobless claims filed over the course of those two weeks, so you had to know things had gotten serious enough that – even if it was only two weeks – it had the potential to sink the entire quarter into negative territory.

Sure enough:

The 4.8% decline, adjusted for seasonality and inflation, in GDP is the biggest drop in quarterly economic output since the fourth quarter of 2008.

“We are in the worst economic event that we have faced as a nation and globally since the Great Depression,” Evan Greenberg, chief executive officer of insurance company Chubb Ltd., said during an earnings call last week.

Many economists have said the pandemic has put the U.S. in a recession. The number of American workers filing new claims for jobless benefits in recent weeks, at more than 26 million, points to an unprecedented wave of layoffs, and readings on consumer and business activity are showing record declines.

This chart from IHS Markit shows just how quickly and dramatically things changed over the months of March and April:

The blue lines represent GDP growth at each point in the month. As late as March 18, growth was clipping along reasonbly well. Then came the lockdown orders, and everything collapsed.

Since the chart also extends through April, we can get a pretty good indication of how ugly the second quarter numbers are likely to be. Even if the lockdowns end tomorrow, GDP is unlikely to rebound sufficient to save us from a second consecutive negative quarter, although it could set us up nicely for a third-quarter rebound.

And if the lockdowns go on much longer, we could be looking at a second quarter number in Great Depression territory.

I ask again: Have the events that have unfolded so far justified this kind of economic suicide?