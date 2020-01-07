BREAKING: Iran launches missile attack on U.S. base in Iraq

We don’t know much at this point. The reports are that Iran has targeted a military base in Iraq that houses U.S. troops.

U.S. commanders had to know that a site like this was a possible target, and likely made contingencies – which could include the troops not being present.

It seemed to me there was little chance Iran would back down and decline to retaliate for the killing of Soleimani, although I prayed they would back down. They don’t typically listen to the God I pray to.

Fox’s Jennifer Griffin reports that the Iranians fired either cruise missiles or short-range ballistic missiles and says there is missile activity “all over the country”, whatever that means.

We’ll keep an eye on this. And if this is what it appears to be, we’ll see if Trump follows through on his promise of a massive and disproportionate retaliation.

Escalation indeed. That’s how it works when you fight back.