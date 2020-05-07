BREAKING: Justice Department drops case against Michael Flynn

This is probably not a complete shock given what we’ve learned about the FBI’s shenanigans in pursuing the case. But the episode viewed as a whole is one of the most striking cases of corruption and malfeasance in federal law enforcement history.

If we did not have an attorney general with the integrity of William Barr, I have a feeling they would have continued coming up with BS excuses to keep this case alive. But we do, so they’re not.

The only question now is whether Lt. General Flynn can sue the federal government for wrongful prosecution and demand it reimburse him all the legal fees and lost income it caused him. If there’s any justice, he’ll get millions:

The announcement came in a court filing, with the department saying it is dropping the case “after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information.” The DOJ said it had concluded that Flynn’s interview by the FBI was “untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn” and that the interview was “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.”

The federal judge overseeing the case would have to make the final determination to dismiss the case.

The retired Army lieutenant general for months has been trying to withdraw his plea, aided by a new attorney who has aggressively challenged the prosecution’s case and conduct. But the case has been plodding through the court system with no resolution ever since his original plea, even amid speculation about whether President Trump himself could extend a pardon. The DOJ move to dismiss the case would appear to put an end to that process.

Let’s review what went wrong here:

First, the FBI claimed it was investigating whether Flynn violated the Logan Act. The Logan Act is a law passed in 1799, for which no one has ever been successfully prosecuted, that forbids U.S. citizens from conducting rogue foreign policy of their own apart from the federal government. The supposed violation that needed investigating was Flynn talking to a Russian counterpart during the transition period between the Obama and Trump administrations.

This is absurd. Incoming national security advisers touch base with foreign counterparts all the time. Flynn was undermining no U.S. policy by doing so.

Then the FBI showed up unannounced on Flynn’s first day of work, without notifying the White House, and grilled Flynn in a manner they later admitted – via now-released memos – was intended to trap him into telling lies.

When the FBI agents who conducted the interview indicated they didn’t think Flynn had really lied, guess which FBI mucky-muck demanded the case remain open? Peter Strzok.

Then, when the case was later turned over to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Mueller’s office pressured Flynn to plead guilty by threatening to prosecute his son on some equally abstract law about registering as a foreign agent.

This is one of the most egregious abuses of federal power I’ve ever seen brought to bear against an individual, and it appears the only thing Michael Flynn did to incur this wrath was agree to work for Donald Trump.

Barr was completely right to drop the case, and in fact it should have happened months ago. But the fact that he waited until all this came out means that now the public will know just how much wrong was done here by the FBI, and can consider that along with everything we’ve learned about FBI officials’ misbehavior in the Russia investigation and the Hillary e-mail investigation.

And people questioned the firing of James Comey. The more we learn about what the FBI was doing when he was in charge, the clearer it becomes that he was one of the most rotten and ill-suited FBI directors of all time.