BREAKING: Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been receiving chemo for liver cancer since May

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has issued a statement revealing a recurrence of cancer. She’s been receiving chemotherapy since May, her recent hospitalizations were unrelated, and her treatment is yielding results. She says she’s still able to do her job and will not be stepping down at this time.

As you would imagine, the left is freaking out and has suddenly embraced the power of prayer.

We may disagree with most of her opinions, but we wish her nothing but the best. Liver cancer is a tough thing to beat and we hope she comes through this to continue living a long, happy life.

Her statement reads: