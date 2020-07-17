BREAKING: Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been receiving chemo for liver cancer since May

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has issued a statement revealing a recurrence of cancer. She’s been receiving chemotherapy since May, her recent hospitalizations were unrelated, and her treatment is yielding results. She says she’s still able to do her job and will not be stepping down at this time.
As you would imagine, the left is freaking out and has suddenly embraced the power of prayer.
We may disagree with most of her opinions, but we wish her nothing but the best. Liver cancer is a tough thing to beat and we hope she comes through this to continue living a long, happy life.
Her statement reads:
On May 19, I began a course of chemotherapy (gemcitabine) to treat a recurrence of cancer. A periodic scan in February followed by a biopsy revealed lesions on my liver. My recent hospitalizations to remove gall stones and treat an infection were unrelated to this recurrence.
Immunotherapy first essayed proved unsuccessful. The chemotherapy course, however, is yielding positive results. Satisfied that my treatment course is now clear, I am providing this information.
My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease. I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment. I will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep my cancer at bay, and am able to maintain an active daily routine. Throughout, I have kept up with opinion writing and all other Court work.
I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that.