BREAKING: Steve Bannon and four others arrested, charged with fraud over fundraising

UPDATE: Via NBC News:
Federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against one-time presidential aide Steve Bannon and three others for allegedly taking money donated to help build a wall along the southern border, authorities said Thursday.
Bannon, Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea “and others orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors,” according to prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.
Details on this are pretty slim, but former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has been arrested along with four other so-far unnamed individuals. Allegedly, they’re facing fraud charges after siphoning money donated to the “We Build the Wall” fund.
As I said, details are still scarce. We’ll have more as the situation unfolds.
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon charged with fraud over fundraising campaign to build US-Mexico border wall https://t.co/DwaG66DuxL
— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) August 20, 2020
BREAKING / NBC News: Former advisor to President Trump, Steve Bannon, and four others have been indicted for illegally funneling money from the “We Build The Wall” fund.
— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) August 20, 2020