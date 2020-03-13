BREAKING: Trump to invoke the Stafford Act, declare coronavirus a national emergency this afternoon

Whelp. Here we go. Whether you think we’re in an actual national emergency, or you think we’re over-hyping a pseudo-flu, we’re all about to be living within the confines of a Stafford Act emergency declaration.

The Stafford Act is a 1988 measure which, if invoked by the President, releases a wide-range of financial assets that can be used to manage a national catastrophe. As the Independent reported yesterday:

The law, enacted in 1988, empowers the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist state and local governments during “natural catastrophes” and coordinate the nation’s response. FEMA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, controls more than $40 billion in federal funding set aside by Congress for disaster relief. FEMA could use that funding to help build medical facilities and transport patients, among other measures. Only the president can declare a major disaster under the law. “We have very strong emergency powers under the Stafford Act,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday. “I have it memorized, practically, as to the powers in that act. And if I need to do something, I’ll do it. I have the right to do a lot of things that people don’t even know about.”

Now, various sites are reporting that the President will invoke the Stafford Act this afternoon, and declare coronavirus a national emergency.

President Donald Trump plans to declare a national emergency Friday to allow more direct relief to Americans affected by the coronavirus, two administration officials told NBC News. The move could help open up tens of billions of dollars to help fight the rapidly spreading pandemic. Trump announced earlier in the day that he will hold a press conference Friday afternoon about the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump posted the following tweet earlier today, indicating that an announcement was forthcoming.

I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

Obviously, we’ll have more information after the President’s address at 3PM.

For now, if you’d like to see precisely what the Stafford Act authorizes, you can read through it over at FEMA’s website.