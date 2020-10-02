SECTIONS
Commentary
BREAKING: Vice President Pence Tests Negative for COVID

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published October 2, 2020 at 5:47am
Good news as far as it goes:

Pence is tested daily – that sounds fun – so this means he hasn’t shown any sign of the virus in the 24 hours since he was tested last. The negative test that’s now being reported happened early this morning.

A note of caution, though: If the Trumps just contracted the virus in the past day or two, and Pence has been around the president – and apparently he has – it’s theoretically possible Pence could have the virus but it’s still in its gestational stage and not yet showing up in tests. Obviously let’s pray that’s not the case.

Also, we don’t know how many other people around the White House have the virus, or how sanitary the White House even is right now.

Trump and Pence are obviously not going to share the same physical space until both test negative, and there’s probably no reason Pence even needs to be at the White House right now. But this is developing so we’ll keep an eye on everything that happens.

For now, thank God for this good news and let’s pray for more of it.

Dan Calabrese
Dan Calabrese has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012 and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from The Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.







