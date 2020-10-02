BREAKING: Vice President Pence Tests Negative for COVID

Good news as far as it goes:

As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery. — Devin O’Malley (@VPPressSec) October 2, 2020

Pence is tested daily – that sounds fun – so this means he hasn’t shown any sign of the virus in the 24 hours since he was tested last. The negative test that’s now being reported happened early this morning.

A note of caution, though: If the Trumps just contracted the virus in the past day or two, and Pence has been around the president – and apparently he has – it’s theoretically possible Pence could have the virus but it’s still in its gestational stage and not yet showing up in tests. Obviously let’s pray that’s not the case.

TRENDING: Little Boy with Cystic Fibrosis Had Wish Granted, Became Garbage Man for Day

Also, we don’t know how many other people around the White House have the virus, or how sanitary the White House even is right now.

Trump and Pence are obviously not going to share the same physical space until both test negative, and there’s probably no reason Pence even needs to be at the White House right now. But this is developing so we’ll keep an eye on everything that happens.

For now, thank God for this good news and let’s pray for more of it.