British research team says COVID-19 vaccine could be ready in six months

You’ve heard the doom-and-gloom predictions that it will take 18 to 24 months, so I might as well brighten up your week a little by letting you hear about this one.

The British team in question is based at Oxford, and when they say it will be ready in six months, they’re talking about being ready for widespread distribution. They’re pretty confident now they’ve got something that will work:

Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at Oxford University, told The Times on Saturday that she is “80% confident” the vaccine would work, and could be ready by September. Experts have warned the public that vaccines typically take years to develop, and one for the coronavirus could take between 12 to 18 months at best.

In the case of the Oxford team, however, “it’s not just a hunch, and as every week goes by we have more data to look at,” Gilbert told the London newspaper.

Manufacturing the millions of vaccine doses necessary could take months. Gilbert said she’s in discussions with the British government about funding, and starting production before the final results are in, allowing the public to access the vaccine immediately if it proves to work. She said success by the autumn was “just about possible if everything goes perfectly.”

That whole “if everything goes perfectly” caveat is of course rarely achieved. But one of the reasons it’s rarely achieved is that the pursuit of something like this is usually marked with caution. Even a cure for cancer is going to be subject to extensive clinical trials because, while cancer is killing a lot of people, it’s not killing hundreds of thousands every few weeks like COVID-19 is.

If the Oxford team really has a vaccine that is showing signs of working, you’re going to see a lot of the usual hoops removed so it can be put in people’s hands as quickly as possible. That’s one reason the six-month timeframe might actually be feasible here, where it wouldn’t be under normal circumstances.

Why they’re so confident their vaccine will work is known only to them, although it’s apparently based on data that’s coming back to them pretty quickly as they try it out on an experimental basis with members of the British public. A lot is known about how the coronavirus attacks the body, so it’s not as if there’s no basis for where to start in the development.

But for a vaccine to be widely available by September, the research team would have to be sure of its effectiveness by, say, July so high-volume production of the vaccine could start. Is the Oxford team really that close?

Let’s pray it is. A lot of lives could be spared if we can get a vaccine that quickly. You might say it would be unprecedented, but what’s been happening lately that isn’t?