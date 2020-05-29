As buildings literally burn in the background, MSNBC insists Minneapolis 'protest' is 'not unruly'

One of the things we do on a regular basis is point out the falsehoods being peddled as fact by left-wing media. CNN and MSNBC, along with most of the nation’s top newspapers, have made an industry out of trying to convince you not to trust your lyin’ eyes. Usually, it’s about numbers and budgets. Other times it’s about out-of-context or deceptively edited comments. Often it’s just an effort to sell an obviously flawed narrative.

Those are bad enough, but they don’t really compare to what you’re about to see.

MSNBC has offered us a moment of derangement so obvious, so surreal, and so unmistakably false that it boggles the mind. Honestly, this may be the single greatest example of media bias, media corruption, and sheer propagandizing we’ll ever see. As you watch it, remember: Someone actually went on TV and said this with a straight face.

MSNBC reporter just now: “I want to be clear on how I characterize this. This is mostly a protest. It is not generally speaking unruly.” The guy is literally standing in front of a burning building in the middle of a riot. pic.twitter.com/IzCV6On4sF — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 29, 2020

In case you missed that, he stood in front of a burning building. He then trotted out the old saw in which “protest” is a synonym for “violent riot.” Then, he actually had the gall to suggest that what we’ve seen in Minneapolis – widespread violence, fires, looted stores, stolen cars, and at least one death – is “not generally speaking unruly.”

Simply unbelievable.

Here are a few other examples of how “not generally unruly” things are in Minneapolis:

190 units of low-income housing destroyed in the #minneapolisriots pic.twitter.com/TI6vvGcEkM — Big Ounce 🌐 (@Marketbaseddabs) May 28, 2020

