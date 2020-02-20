Burger King pretty sure you want to look at a moldy Whopper, so behold its new ad

This is going to be one of those pieces where people tell me, “Burger King’s already won, because you’re talking about them.”

And people will be wrong.

I roll my eyes when political stories focus on “optics,” as if we’ve all settled on the idea that politicians are mere consumer products as opposed to people representing us in the business of governance. It’s a constant theme for people who don’t know or care how to write about policy substance. Such and such is “a bad look” or “the optics are bad with this” or whatever.

Fast food is a consumer product. One of the fundamentals of advertising it is that you want it to look good. There is even a whole discipline called food photography, in which people touch up buns with a little oil, or paint the edge of the meat to look more appealing.

This is manipulative, of course. The food never looks at good on your actual plate as it does in the commercials. But that’s because no one wants to eat food that looks bad, so showing your food in a manner that’s less than 100 percent appealing is likely to turn off your would-be constituency.

Of course, every once in awhile you get an advertiser who decides to turn conventional wisdom on its head. That is an instinct I like for the most part, as conventional wisdom tends to quickly become lazy and derivative, and it actually works against good creative thinking.

And yes, doing something different will get people talking about you – if the something different is actually well-conceived and effective.

Then there’s . . . this idea:

the beauty of real food is that it gets ugly. that’s why we are rolling out a whopper free from artificial preservatives. coming by the end of 2020 to all restaurants in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/yQL6kAYZrY — Burger King (@BurgerKing) February 19, 2020

I guess the idea is that, by not using any artificial preservatives, Burger King is keeping it real or something. And if something real sits unattended for 34 days, it will look moldy. Anyone who’s ever neglected leftovers in the back of the fridge for a few weeks knows exactly what this is all about. And obviously no one buys a Whopper, leaves it laying around for 34 days and then eats it. So the ad isn’t showing something anyone will confront in real life.

But.

Running this ad has put an image into people’s minds that they can’t unsee – a Whopper covered with disgusting mold. It’s the sort of thing that would make you vomit if you got close enough to it in person.

That has the potential to establish a mental association that was never there before. The next time you see a perfectly good, fresh Whopper, you now have a frame of reference to picture it covered with mold. It would have never occurred to you before, but now it will, thanks to Burger King’s own ad.

I rarely eat fast food, although I’m of the opinion that the Whopper is actually pretty tasty. I think I’d pick it over the Big Mac or anything from Wendy’s if I had to choose between those three. I also worked at a Burger King as a teenager and watching those patties come out of the flame broiler was pretty cool.

But now I’ve seen one covered with mold. And it’s gross. And I don’t think I’ll be picking up a Whopper today.

But, you say, there’s no such thing as bad publicity! If people are talking about it, that means Burger King has won the day.

I don’t think that’s true. People talked about Valu-Jet and Arthur Andersen too. How much did that help?

Besides, Burger King doesn’t have any problems with its brand identity. It’s a strong, established, recognized brand. You see two or three Burger Kings in every town in America. It doesn’t need to “get its name out there.”

What Burger King needs to do is persuade people to choose its Whoppers over the Big Macs or whatever else. You do that by persuading people that the Whopper is the most appealing option.

How do you do that? By showing me a moldy one?

I don’t think so. I hope you enjoy your lunch. I’m getting a grilled chicken pita from Leo’s Coney Island.