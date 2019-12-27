Bush admin ethics lawyer: McConnell's handling of impeachment is like 'all-white jury for a Klansman trial'

One of the more ridiculous side effects stemming from the impeachment witch hunt is the Democrats’ new-found love of the Bush administration. From 2008-2008, Dems told us that W and his team were Hitler. They were fascists. They were dictators in the making. Basically, they were all the things that Trump allegedly is now.

However, each time some Bush-era swamp rat gets in front of a camera to trash Trump, all of that is forgotten. Suddenly, his people aren’t a bunch of war criminals that need to be locked up in Hague, they’re paragons – emblematic of a more civil political era. Back then, people had dignity, said the right things, and didn’t tweet so much. Far from defeating people like Hillary Clinton or Ted Kennedy, they worked with them to help them get their way.

Republicans were spineless, Dems got most of what they wanted, and all was right with the world.

So, here we have George W. Bush’s top ethics lawyer, Richard Painter. He thinks the Democrats in the House did a pretty good job of impeaching Trump, or at least the best job they could do considering who’s in the White House. He then makes one of the most insane analogies we’ve heard in a long, long, time.

Mitch McConnell is, it seems, akin to a deep-south judge impaneling an all-white jury to make sure a Klansman goes free.

“Well, I think the House Democrats did everything they could in view of what’s going on with the Trump Administration. They have gone to court to compel a lot of evidence being produced by the Trump Administration, and they’ve been fought every step of the way. …But this is trial is going to take place in the Senate as a fair trial. It is presided over by the chief justice of the United States. This is a trial. It’s not a political game. The oath of loyalty is to the United States of America, not to Donald Trump. These Senators, Democrats and Republicans, have an obligation to hear the facts – to hear witnesses and make a decision. And for Mitch McConnell to say he is working with the White House, coordinating with the defendant in this trial before the trial has even begun is atrocious. He may think he’s a judge impaneling an all-white jury for a Klansman trial in Mississippi. That’s not the kind of trial we have.”

Just… wow. It’s true that Trump beat Jeb! like a rented mule, and Painter may be latching on to some sort of Bush family grudge, but this seems a just a wee bit over the top, no?

Fortunately, Rick Santorum was there to set the record straight.

“I’m sorry. You’re being absurd. You’re just being absurd! …The Senate is the one that gets to make the rules, and there is no requirement in the Senate to listen to witnesses. The Senate makes the rules based upon the allegations that are made and what is necessary to get a judgment in this case. And look, I was one back in 1999 pushing hard for witnesses. But remember: This is a double-edged sword for Democrats. Because if Republicans concede, and give witnesses to the Democrats, there will be a lot of Republicans who want witnesses the Democrats don’t want. “

Painter concluded by saying the House did its job and that Trump “should have been impeached years ago” because he has “not conducted himself in accordance with the Constitution.”

He offered no specifics.