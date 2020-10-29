So BuzzFeed Published a Long Story About Herman Yesterday . . . And It Was Actually Quite Good

We’ve known for several weeks that BuzzFeed was working on a story about Herman. You might have thought that would fill our hearts with dread. When I mentioned it to my son, who’s 20, he scrunched his face.

“BuzzFeed? I consider them in the same category as TMZ.”

But reporter Ruby Cramer, who co-wrote the piece with her colleague Rosie Gray, told me she didn’t want to do a hit piece. Quite the contrary, she said it bothered her that all the coverage of Herman’s death had been presented through predictable partisan lenses. She said she wanted to do some real reporting and find out a) who Herman really was; and b) what really happened in his final days.

It took a little convincing. but before long I believed her. Maybe it’s because I’m a reporter myself, but I know what a reporter does when he or she is working hard and taking an earnest approach to being accurate and fair. And Cramer was doing all those things.

I decided it was in our best interests to talk to her, and I told Melanie I felt that way. She agreed and gave Cramer an excellent interview that yielded real insight.

The piece dropped yesterday just before noon, and here it is.

I did have issues with a few things, particularly the statement that Herman “made hateful and inflammatory comments about Muslims on the trail” during his presidential campaign. He did no such thing. Herman didn’t have a hateful bone in his body, and just because he may have made a statement some disagreed with did not make it hateful.

Recounting the whole Ginger White nonsense didn’t make us smile, but all they did was mention the same stuff that would be remembered by anyone who was there at the time. They didn’t claim it was true (which it wasn’t). They just reminded everyone that the allegations had been made. Regrettably, it’s part of the story. As a reporter doing a similar story, I would probably mention it too.

By and large, while it was certainly not a puff piece and we didn’t think it would be, Cramer and Gray produced an in-depth and comprehensive presentation of Herman’s life. It was obviously made better by the fact that they interviewed so many of us who were close to Herman.

Did BuzzFeed do a good job with this story?

Hopefully those who read it will recognize there was much more to Herman Cain than the caricature that was sometimes presented by pundits and political types. Cramer and Gray dug into a lot of that.

So yes, it was much more (and much better) than we had expected from BuzzFeed. We’re glad we talked to them and we’re glad they did the story they did.