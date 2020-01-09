CA Dem. Rep. claims 'we didn't have embassy protests or killings of American contractors' under Obama...

You know Democrats are flailing whenever they invoke the record of George W. Bush. Bush was the man who – until Trump denied Hillary her alleged birthright – became the avatar for everything the left hated. He was a fascist. He was a dictator. He was a monster who sought global conquest in the name of oil. He was literally Hitler.

Now, because they’re trying to trash Trump’s success, Bush is a model of restraint.

The latest Democrat to wander down this path is Congressman Ro Khanna (D-CA). During an interview on Fox News’s “America’s Newsroom,” he trashed Trump’s ‘dangerous escalation,’ ripped the President for killing a terrorist without begging Pelosi’s permission, and claimed that Americans were much safer during the Obama and Bush administrations.

Host Sandra Smith asked, “Do you think there were any missed opportunities in the past that would have prevented Iran from getting to the point that it did?”

“I do not,” Khanna answered.

To prove his case, he made one of the most ludicrous claims we’ve heard from a Dem since… Oh, who am I kidding? They make a ludicrous claim about as often as a clock chimes the hour. Still, you’d have to be completely detached from reality to believe this:

“This was not just Barack Obama. The reporting I’ve seen said President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney also passed on the chance to take out Soleimani. And the reason they all passed is they didn’t want to escalate a war with Iran. And I believe the President Obama had a strategy of the JCPOA that would prevent Iran from becoming nuclear. There weren’t these incidents during the Obama administration. We didn’t have protests against our embassies, we didn’t have the killing of American contractors. So, Americans were safe at that time.”

Is it possible that Khanna has never heard the phrase “spontaneous protest?”

Is he really suggesting that Ambassador Stephens, Tyrone Woods, Sean Smith, and Glen Doherty were “safe at that time?”

Perhaps he’s trying to split hairs and argue that the U.S. consulate (along with the CIA annex) wasn’t a full blown “embassy.” He might be technically correct on that point, but even if we discount Benghazi – and we shouldn’t – he’s still ignoring the uprising at the U.S embassy in Cairo, as well as incidents in Turkey, Yemen, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Bosnia, Tunisia, and Uzbekistan.

His claim about contractors is also asinine. As the left-wing propaganda rag of record reported in 2012, there were years under Obama where more contractors than soldiers were killed in combat zones.

Even dying is being outsourced here. This is a war where traditional military jobs, from mess hall cooks to base guards and convoy drivers, have increasingly been shifted to the private sector. Many American generals and diplomats have private contractors for their personal bodyguards. And along with the risks have come the consequences: More civilian contractors working for American companies than American soldiers died in Afghanistan last year for the first time during the war. American employers here are under no obligation to publicly report the deaths of their employees and frequently do not. While the military announces the names of all its war dead, private companies routinely notify only family members. Most of the contractors die unheralded and uncounted — and in some cases, leave their survivors uncompensated.

So spare us your revisionist bilge, Mr. Khanna. You’re either lying in support of Obama-era appeasement, or you’re simply ignorant. Pick one.