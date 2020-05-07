California Gov. Newsom: You'll never be allowed to return to normal until we get to immunity and a vaccine

You’ve probably heard about California’s plan to slowly reopen a subsection of small businesses. According to Governor Gavin Newsom, Stage 2 of the state’s reboot will begin Friday, May 8. In a press release, Newsom said:

Later this week the state will release public health guidance for certain Stage 2 sectors including some retail, manufacturing, and logistics businesses, which will outline modifications that lower the risk of transmission. Businesses and employers in those sectors will be able to reopen as soon as Friday – if they can meet the guidelines provided by the state. Not all Stage 2 businesses will be able to open Friday with modifications. Some examples of businesses that can open with modifications include bookstores, clothing stores, florists and sporting goods stores.

That sounds good, but dine-in restaurants, schools and malls are still closed – as are many outdoor areas. Any business that wants to return, and falls under the “Stage 2” guideline, needs to prove it can make state-mandated modifications to the way if operates.

“Millions of Californians answered the call to stay home and thanks to them, we are in a position to begin moving into our next stage of modifying our stay at home order. But make no mistake – this virus isn’t gone. It’s still dangerous and poses a significant public health risk. As we move into the next stage of reopening, we will do so with updated guidance to help qualifying businesses make modifications needed to lower the risk of COVID-19 exposure to customers and workers. Californians should prepare now for that second stage of reopening.”

Newsom is trying to have it both ways. He knows Americans, even those in left-coast California, are sick of the draconian regulations under which we’ve been struggling. He wants to give the appearance of a grand reopening but he’s not ready to abandon the idea of the lockdown.

When does he say we’ll go back to normal? Well. . . that’s the tricky bit.

“We’re not going back to normal. It’s a new normal with adaptations and modifications, until we get to immunity and a vaccine.”

Here’s the problem with that attitude: What if we never get to immunity and a vaccine?

There are tons of viruses with no vaccine. Scientists are still hard at work on everything from HIV to the common cold. Heck, this year’s flu shot is only 45% effective, and that’s considered a major improvement.

So while everyone likes to stay optimistic about our hopes of conquering COVID-19, what if we don’t? How long are we willing to live in lockdown? When will people like Newsom relent?

According to CNN, the answer is. . . never.

“…there is another, worst-case possibility: that no vaccine is ever developed. In this outcome, the public’s hopes are repeatedly raised and then dashed, as various proposed solutions fall before the final hurdle. Instead of wiping out Covid-19, societies may instead learn to live with it. Cities would slowly open and some freedoms will be returned, but on a short leash, if experts’ recommendations are followed. Testing and physical tracing will become part of our lives in the short term, but in many countries, an abrupt instruction to self-isolate could come at any time. “There are some viruses that we still do not have vaccines against,” says Dr. David Nabarro, a professor of global health at Imperial College London, who also serves as a special envoy to the World Health Organization on Covid-19. “We can’t make an absolute assumption that a vaccine will appear at all, or if it does appear, whether it will pass all the tests of efficacy and safety.

In other words, the new normal would be the kind of fascist dystopian nightmare we get from filmmakers like Terry Gilliam. Federal power would be absolute, and could be applied capriciously, while the little people would be expected to be grateful for their short leash.

As Dan wrote yesterday, it’s up to you to decide how much you’re willing to tolerate. It’s the age-old argument of liberty vs. safety. Make no mistake though, there are people out there who are absolutely salivating over the idea that you’ll spend the rest of your days self-quarantined, social distancing and reliant on an all-encompassing federal authority.