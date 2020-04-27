SECTIONS
California ER doctors: The initial lockdown was defensible, but it makes no sense to continue it now

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published April 27, 2020 at 6:00am
This is long, and that’s one of the reasons it’s good.

The main presenter is Dr. Dan Erickson of Accelerated Health Care, based in Bakersfield, California. His colleague is Dr. Artin Massihi.

Their presentation is absolutely devastating to the notion that sheltering in place is the right strategy, and it’s based on facts and details of immunology and microbiology. They don’t attack the initial lockdown orders, because they acknowledge that – based on the projected numbers at the time – those orders could be defended.

But they also take a very deep and detailed look at the numbers we have now, at what’s happened since the social distancing and lockdowns began. The results?

Remember in the early days of this, when some people pointed out that the actual numbers really didn’t look all that different from what we’d expect from the flu? That observation was behind the questioning of whether extreme measures were really necessary or wise. The people making this argument were quickly shut down and attacked as delusional and ignorant.

TRENDING:

Well. Now that the numbers are becoming more clear – we’re finding out the actual death rate is as tiny as 0.03 percent – we’ve crippled the economy and introduced all kinds of undesirable side-effects. Do the actual numbers justify that?

If you can spare the entire 51 minutes, you’ll be glad you did:

The questions Erickson and Massihi get from the local media are very telling, and often they take the form of appeals to authority.

Is it time for the lockdowns to end?

Why doesn’t Dr. Fauci say what you’re saying? Why do the international health officials still say we need to shelter in place?

And the answers from Erickson and Massihi are right on point, especially as it pertains to Fauci. They don’t attack Fauci or question his credibility. They acknowledge that he’s a world-renown physician they respect. But, they add, they’re the ones seeing the patients, and he hasn’t seen a patient in 20 years. At this point Fauci is an academic dealing in theory, and they’re the ones in the trenches seeing what’s actually happening.

One point Erickson and Massihi return to continually is that there’s no historical precedent for quarantining healthy people. It makes no sense, especially when you recognize that humans have always defeated viruses through herd immunity. Keeping everyone in lockdown works directly against the goal of herd immunity. As gross as it sounds, Erickson says, “The building blocks of your immune system are viruses and bacteria.”

Not only that, but self-isolating for months on end might even compromise the immune systems we’ve built up over time. We may be making ourselves more vulnerable to COVID-19 by staying locked up and isolating from everyone else.

They also make an excellent point about the secondary societal effects, such as alcoholism and child abuse. You can scoff at these concerns, but you shouldn’t. People frustrated because they’re not working have become more likely to drink excessively (especially since many states are treating liquor stores as “essential” businesses), or to smoke weed, or to assault a family member after months of being cooped up together.

RELATED:

Erickson points out that a spell with the flu takes a few weeks at most, whereas getting abused by a parent or other family member inflicts scars that last a lifetime.

Finally, Erickson and Massihi are concerned about how many people with other health issues are not coming to see their doctors because they’re afraid of catching COVID-19. That’s completely fear-driven, and when the numbers show there’s no justification for the fear, you’re now looking at societal hysteria potentially killing people who could have gotten treatment and recovered from any number of other conditions.

Enough of this. There’s no need for recriminations in hindsight because we all recognize no one knew what to expect. But in retrospect, this lockdown is proving to be one of the most colossal mistakes in the history of the world. Now that the data is making that clear, there’s no reason to continue it one more day.

