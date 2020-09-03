California Senate eases penalties for pedophiles up to 24 for abusing minors as young as 14

Why would anyone vote for this?

Under current law that is apparently about to disappear, California law requires stiff penalties for adults who have sex with minors, including the requirement that the perps register as sex offenders. Under SB 145, which passed this week by a 41-25 vote, penalties will now be lessened and judges will have the discretion not to make the perps register as sex offenders.

The only requirement is that the minor be no younger than 14, and that the age difference between the two people be no more than 10 years. Now, you’re wondering, in what universe can a 14-year-old offer informed consent to have sex with a 24-year-old? Only on the planet where California Democrats seem to be living, and it’s all because they think current law imposes harsher penalties on gay pedophiles than on straight ones.

If that’s true, there would be a simple way to solve the problem. Or you could make things worse by doing the opposite, which is exactly what most (but not all) California Democrats voted to do:

Burt explains that, “Senate Bill 145’s author, LGBT Caucus Leader Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), said the bill was necessary because current law is harsher if the crime involved homosexual sex between an adult and a minor as opposed to heterosexual sex. All the Republicans and even some prominent and powerful Democrats did not buy that argument.”

As detailed by Equality California (which celebrated the bill), “Currently, for consensual yet illegal sexual relations between a teenager age 14 to 17 and a partner within 10 years of age, ‘sexual intercourse’ (i.e., vaginal intercourse) does not mandate that the offender to go onto the sex offender registry; rather, the judge has discretion to decide, based on the facts of the case, whether sex offender registration is warranted or unwarranted. By contrast, for all other forms of intercourse — specifically, oral and anal intercourse — sex offender registration is mandated under all situations, with no judicial discretion.”

Gay activists felt this was unfair, sponsoring SB 145, which allows the judge to have the same discretion with “all other forms of intercourse.” In other words, men who have gay sex with boys shouldn’t be punished anymore strictly than men who have heterosexual sex with girls.

If it’s unfair to gay people because the penalties are less for vaginal intercourse, the obvious solution is to increase the penalties for vaginal intercourse in situations that involve pedophilia. If someone had sponsored a bill to that effect, it’s hard to see how many legislators would have opposed it.

Or so you’d think. There must be some reason legislators in California think it makes more sense to lessen penalties for pedophilia in the interest of “fairness.” Maybe it’s because some of them attend events like these. Then again, maybe it’s simply because, in our current culture, sexual libertinism has reached the point where there is really nothing anyone is willing to label as immoral.

Even if you reject God’s Word on the matter of sexual morality, there are plenty of clear and obvious reasons you can see it’s damaging to young people to have them abused by pedophiles. Then again, if you reject God’s Word, why would you care? The only purpose in life at that point is to satisfy the desires of your flesh, and a worldview like this sees no reason pedophiles can’t have what they want just like everyone else.

That’s California for you these days. At least it gave us Kamala Harris!