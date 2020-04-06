Can anyone decipher Joe Biden's incoherent response to this question about COVID-19 and the election?

One of the regular knocks against President Trump is that he’s not a great orator. Obama was great at giving speeches, George W Bush could hold his own if the remarks were prepared, and both Clinton and Bush senior were widely regarded as excellent speakers. They weren’t very good presidents, but they “talked pretty” and that’s apparently what really matters.

Personally, I don’t care about speeches. It’s nice if they’re great but, if they’re not, so what? I’ve never understood the mentality of people who are “embarrassed” by any one politician, just as I’ve never understood worshiping them. I believe they’re nothing more than temporary figures who should be viewed as servants, not rock stars.

However, I’m not an elitist leftist. Progressives seem to see politicians as avatars. They look at elected officials as aspirational figures, instead of the underlings they are. So they have to be amazing speakers, or liberals are mortified.

With all of that as prologue, let me ask a simple question: If “being a good speaker” is so important to the left, how in the world can they justify the candidacy of Joe Biden?

During an interview with George Stephanopoulos, Biden was asked about how coronavirus might impact upcoming elections.

TRENDING: Don’t let the media’s hysteria keep you from hearing the good news

This was his answer:

Now, if you watch that a few times, you’ll eventually come to understand that he’s trying to offer hope. Our democracy has been through a lot, and it’s strong enough to both hold an election and weather a health crisis. That’s great news, but why is it so hard for Joe to say?

And how can Democrats – who think this stuff is very important – ignore his inability to speak? If Biden was a Republican, they would never let this slide.