What Can Explain the Level of Evil Behind Thousands Busted For Human Trafficking in Recent Weeks?

I have a hard time getting my brain around human trafficking. It’s a very trendy cause to talk about and raise money to fight against. I’m not suggesting it shouldn’t be.

But as much attention as human trafficking gets, I have a nagging sense that people don’t really think about the level of evil that’s involved with making it a thing at all. Consider some of the numbers from Diane Dimond’s recent report about widespread busts across the country by U.S. Marshals in coordination with local law enforcement:

In Ohio — primarily in Toledo, Cleveland and Columbus — “Operation Autumn Hope” recently liberated 109 trafficking survivors, including 76 children. Among the 179 suspects arrested were both captors and johns looking to buy sex, often with a minor. That operation followed the August rescue of another 25 children under the age of 18.

In Oklahoma, “Operation Triple Beam” stretched over two months. Ultimately, 262 people were arrested, mostly gang members (including six murder suspects), and five missing children were discovered. The kids are now in protective custody. In Fort Bend County, Texas, near Houston, “Operation Patriot” resulted in the rescue of five human trafficking victims and the arrest of 46 suspects, both those who offered up the victims and those who paid for sex. The local district attorney, Brian Middleton, warned authorities will continue to be “relentless” in their pursuit of criminals on both the “supply” and the “demand” side of this crime.

In Missouri, 2020 year to date, there have been 36 rescues and 106 arrests. The latest case stemmed from suspicious incidents at an Interstate 70 truck stop in tiny Oak Grove, east of Kansas City. Local police were able to rescue 10 women and three small children who are now in state care. The Missouri attorney general says his next sex trafficking target is Missouri’s illicit massage industry.

Just in the paragraphs mentioned above, which is a small sampling of all this activity nationwide, you’ve got more than 500 people arrested for some role in human trafficking. That’s just in one wave of busts in three states. Expand that to include the whole country and it’s easily thousands.

It boggles my mind that this many people are involved with this. We’re not talking about your run-of-the-mill john picking up a prostitute on the screen corner. Not to defend that in any way – it’s unconscionable exploitation of a human being’s weakness and brokenness – but at least you’re exploiting a person who’s agreeing to the exploitation.

Human trafficking involves people, many of them children, taken against their will and forced into lives as sex slaves. It seems like the kind of thing that only a tiny number of people could be sufficiently deranged and evil to be a part of – and that almost no one would willingly patronize.

Yet here we are, with thousands of people getting arrested in massive busts. Thousands of people knowing full well what’s happening to these victims, and either helping to perpetrate it or willingly paying money to the traffickers in order to have sex with the victims.

What does this reveal to us about the state of the human race? We already suspect that, if the Jeffrey Epstein records are ever made public, we’ll find things out about high-profile people that will destroy their reputations forever. That’s one example of someone bringing these indulgences to the rich and powerful. It’s stunning to me that there is enough demand for such evil to keep a man like Jeffrey Epstein in business, but apparently there was.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. What can we conclude from it all?

Stay with me here, but I’m reminded of something from many years ago. After the Tigers won the 1984 World Series, I was outside the ballpark watching as mayhem quickly ensued in downtown Detroit. Police cars burned, property was destroyed. A massive mob had formed and they were going to do what they wanted to do that night.

At one point, two police officers on horseback arrested a man. For what, I do not know. But as they attempted to hold him, a gigantic mob pressed in against the two horseback officers, demanding, “Let him go! Let him go! Let him go!”

The officers were surrounded and had no choice. They let the man go. I don’t know what he had done or if he was a dangerous criminal. Probably neither did the mob. But they decided they wanted the man to go free and they made it happen.

Almost no one in this mob would have taken the same action except from within the safety of the mob. People restrain their behavior when they think they need, or when it’s too risky not to. But when they think they can operate with impunity, the limitlessness of their capacity for evil often shows itself.

It’s comforting to think the human race is not populated by thousands of people who are willing to force themselves upon people who were taken from their lives and forced into sex slavery just so their traffickers can make some money. It’s comforting to think this behavior is completely beyond the pale for all but a tiny few sickos.

It’s also apparently a complete lie. The capacity of human beings for evil is shockingly expansive. All they need is the perception of enough cover to commit their evil without it becoming known.

Only God can redeem us from this. And only by the authority of Jesus can we even begin to fight it. Even so, we should give thanks for the law enforcement officers at every level who have liberated these victims and given them back to their families. Now we need to fight the spiritual warfare of Ephesians 6:12 that can put down this darkness once and for all.

Jesus is Lord. Treating Him as such is our only chance.