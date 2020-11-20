Candace Owens: YouTube Removed One of My Videos For Saying Men Are Not Women

“Hate speech,” I guess. In a saner time one might argue it’s merely following the science, but there’s no sense searching for sanity from this version of reality:

YouTube removed an entire episode of the Candace Owens show because we said that men are not women, and women are not men. I honestly cannot even believe how absolutely batshit woke you have to be to believe basic truth to be “hate speech”. @YouTube, you are outrageous. https://t.co/DUfmrwVaii — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 20, 2020

There’s a very well-founded argument that transgenderism is a clinical disorder, and deserves to be treated as such. Paul McHugh, the former psychiatrist in chief at Johns Hopkins Hospital, explained very convincingly in a 2014 op-ed in the Wall Street Journal:

The transgendered suffer a disorder of “assumption” like those in other disorders familiar to psychiatrists. With the transgendered, the disordered assumption is that the individual differs from what seems given in nature—namely one’s maleness or femaleness. Other kinds of disordered assumptions are held by those who suffer from anorexia and bulimia nervosa, where the assumption that departs from physical reality is the belief by the dangerously thin that they are overweight.

With body dysmorphic disorder, an often socially crippling condition, the individual is consumed by the assumption “I’m ugly.” These disorders occur in subjects who have come to believe that some of their psycho-social conflicts or problems will be resolved if they can change the way that they appear to others. Such ideas work like ruling passions in their subjects’ minds and tend to be accompanied by a solipsistic argument.

The comparison to anorexia and bulimia is compelling. You look at the person who has withered away to 75 pounds and you think it should be easy to convince them, “You’re not fat.” But the way they’re seeing it has nothing to do with such objective observations. They’re acting out psycho-social conflicts that aren’t going to be resolved with simple reasoning or a good talking-to.

We understand this because many of us have known people who have gone through it, and we understand that they need help.

With “transgenderism,” we’re not only not helping them, we’re encouraging them in their delusions and even putting them forth as poster children for society to embrace and celebrate.

Candace Owens wasn’t making the type of clinical argument Paul McHugh was making, but she’s offering an observation that’s based on the same logic. For YouTube (which is to say, Google) to delete that by calling it “hate speech” is to engage in the most blatant kind of science denial imaginable.

This is increasingly the left’s way to win any and every argument – to not have the argument at all, but rather to delegitimize any point of view apart from its own so the discussion is simply over and they win by default.

If this is the country the left wants us to be – where big tech and mainstream media censor all heresy by calling it “hate speech” – then I hope they understand the nature of the fight they’re in for.