Care About Foreign Policy? You're Out of Luck; Tonight's Debate Will Devote 15 Minutes To It

For all the talk about how Russia is engaged in “election interference” or whatever it’s supposed to be, you’d think people in this country were really concerned about standing for what’s right across the globe.

Of course, the public is never as focused on foreign policy as it is on domestic matters, because the latter affects them more directly. But foreign policy matters – a lot. It plays a gigantic role in our national security. It decides whether international trade activity will flow freely or get mucked up. It determines what our commitment will need to be to a presence around the world, and how extensively we will need to pursue that commitment.

Good foreign policy can prevent wars, reduce violence, enhance freedom and allow more Americans to retire from their military careers in one piece.

So if you’ve been wondering why so many people have had it with the Commission on Presidential Debates, consider: The Commission has decided that a mere 15 minutes of tonight’s debate will be devoted to foreign policy.

Fifteen minutes.

It’s easy to see why a Trump supporter would have a problem with this. That’s not much time to talk about triumphs like the UAE/Israel accords, or the pressure brought to bear on Iran, or the U.S. stance on everything from Brexit to the Russian occupation of Ukraine (where Trump’s policies have been much tougher on Russia than the Democrat/media complex would have you believe).

But regardless of which candidate you support, if you’re a serious person at all, a mere 15 minutes devoted to foreign policy should strike you as absurd. America’s role in the world is crucial for many reasons. It stems the tide of imperialism on the part of rival nations. It counters terrorism. It offers security for strategically important friends.

Many gripe about the cost of all this (and Trump is one of the gripers), but there’s a lot of value to a world not governed by despots and murderers, and the United States is the single greatest force ensuring this.

I’m sure what little time is devoted to foreign policy will be dominated by Joe Biden claiming Trump has “alienated our allies” or whatever, and decrying our rejection of corrupt international institutions like the United Nations. I’m sure Biden will claim Trump did wrong by abandoning the horrible Iran nuclear deal, and that “the world” is clamoring for a new president.

Does foreign policy deserve more than 15 minutes? Yes No
100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Fine. All these things deserve a robust discussion. That can’t be accomplished in 15 minutes, but that’s all they’ll get because the Commission on Presidential Debates wants to demand the president denounce white supremacy for the millionth time, or ask him about about whether he’ll leave office if he loses.

If Americans don’t hear the issues in foreign policy being discussed frankly and substantively, maybe they won’t understand what a bad idea it is to send the likes of John Kerry off to conduct it. It’s probably Joe Biden’s best chance to win. Then again, if Americans understood much of anything, Biden wouldn’t have a chance.

The Commission on Presidential Debates bears a lot of the responsibility for an ignorant voting public. Anyone who seriously thinks you can cover the topic of foreign policy in 15 minutes deserve no role in setting the parameters for any presidential debate.