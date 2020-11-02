The Case for Re-Electing Donald Trump

America votes tomorrow – well, people have been voting for weeks now – and we’re sure you’ve noticed that this site is tilted in favor of Donald Trump this election.

Our late boss, Herman Cain, was a huge supporter of President Trump and was also a good friend of the president. Herman was considered by President Trump for a spot on the Federal Reserve Board, and Herman was also one of the leaders of the organization Black Voices for Trump.

So no one should be surprised that this site favors the president’s re-election.

But if we’re going to ask you to vote for the president’s re-election, we owe it to you to make a definitive case for our position. We’re not voting for Trump just because he was Herman’s friend, and we’re not voting for him just because he’s the Republican nominee and we always vote Republican.

There are some solid reasons we believe President Trump is the best choice this year. There are also some issues we have with him.

We believe President Trump’s signature policy achievement was the Tax Reform Act of 2017 – and a monumental achievement it was. At the center of it was the historic cut in the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. There is no overstating the positive impact of that move. By freeing up 14 percent of earnings, every year, for every corporation in America, this act freed up more than $100 billion each year for the private sector to deploy. Rather than being taken by politicians, it could be used for everything from job creation and facility construction to product development, marketing, wage increases and process improvement. If a company didn’t want to do any of those things, it could bolster its capital reserves or buy back some of its stock and provide new capital for investors to redeploy elsewhere.

The impact showed by 2018 economic growth of nearly 3 percent, and unemployment that fell to an astonishingly low 3.5 percent before COVID.

And that’s before you consider the other elements of the act, such as marginal rate cuts for people in every tax bracket, and the go-ahead for oil exploration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge – something that should have happened 20 years earlier.

The unleashing of domestic oil production has been a major boom to the economy all its own, ending our decades-old dependence on foreign oil and turning the United States into a net exporter of oil.

Joe Biden has vowed he would ban all drilling on federal lands, which would reverse all of these gains and serve as a body blow to an industry that employs millions of people.

Trump has also helped the economy a lot just by getting out of its way. He told his regulators to ease up on businesses and stop harrassing them. He ended the Obama policies that attempted to tip the scales in favor of organized labor, while pressuring banks not to do business with industries Democrats don’t like.

All of this released the productive capacity of the private sector and allowed American industry to create wealth. As it did, wages grew, with the lowest income brackets enjoying the most gains. This is what usually happens when government gets out of the way, and perhaps it took a private-sector businessman like Donald Trump to understand that.

On the international front, Trump has been the best friend to Israel we’ve ever seen in an American president – not only fulfilling the unkept promise of his three most recent predecessors by moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, but also abandoning the failed strategy of appeasing Palestinian terrorists. This has strengthened Israel’s position in the region and led to historic diplomatic accords with Sudan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, Trump wisely pulled out of the horrible Iran nuclear deal, and proceeded to put serious financial pressure on the Iranian regime and its continued support of international terrorism. On Russia, Trump’s record is much better than the political discourse in the U.S. would suggest – particularly his willingness to provide military aid to Ukraine while opposing Russia’s mercantilist ambitions in Europe.

The United Nations and other multinational organizations detest Mr. Trump. We count that as a major point in his favor.

Likewise, we have been thrilled with President Trump’s impact on the judiciary, and here we have to give Mitch McConnell a lot of credit for shepherding his nominees through the Senate to confirmation.

The Democratic Party wants to use the judiciary to achieve policy outcomes it cannot achieve through the political and legislative process. That’s how we got nationwide abortion on demand and gay marriage. It could also be how we get further erosions of religious liberty. If you don’t like the idea of Christian bakers being force to bake gay wedding cakes, thank the Supreme Court, because there is no other branch of government in a position to stop it from happening.

It’s not just Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court. It’s also the many district court and appeals court judges Trump has added to the federal bench with McConnell’s help. The federal judiciary is in a position to serve as the primary restraint on the power grabs of the left in the years to come, even if Trump loses tomorrow.

Regrettably, the president didn’t use his position to go all the way and correct some of the nation’s other serious problems. Even before the COVID spending blowout of this year, federal spending was showing no sign of slowing down under Trump. Deficits were soaring upward toward $1 trillion a year once again, and overall spending was topping $4 trillion a year.

Much of this was because mandatory spending such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid has increased so much, there is an increasingly tiny portion of the federal budget that’s even discretionary anymore. But Trump has shown no interest in reforming entitlements and we fault him for that. It’s not politically popular but if we don’t reform entitlements within the next decade or so we’re going to be on a trajectory to fiscal ruin.

Likewise, we have not been fans of the president’s approach to international trade. He sees trade as a competitive proposition with winners and losers. We see it as a collection of millions of private deals in which both sides get what they want. To our minds, the freer the trade, and the more politicians stay out of it, the better.

No president is perfect, but we certainly prefer the Trump track record to anything Hillary Clinton would have done, or to anything Joe Biden would do. And that brings us to the other side of this coin, which is the peril America would face if Democrats were put in charge.

The Biden-Harris agenda is frightening. They would reverse all the Trump tax cuts and destroy the benefits they have delivered. They would increase government control over health care. They would explode federal spending even beyond what it is now.

When Biden says he wants to “transition” away from the oil industry, we should believe him. He will use regulation, litigation and investigation to do it. He will start by using a regulatory death of a thousand cuts to end fracking, which is the single biggest technique that has made America energy-independent.

Biden and Harris would attack Americans’ rights under the First, Second, Fourth and Tenth Amendments. They would also seek every avenue they can find to confiscate the accumulated wealth and ongoing earnings of American families and businesses.

On the international front, Biden has given every indication he would return to the policies of Barack Obama. That means appeasing bad actors like Iran and Cuba, showing weakness vis-à-vis Russia and refusing to deploy the full force of American power to counter international terrorism.

The left-wing that is now trying to drag Biden across the finish line wants nothing less than complete control of American culture, with everyone who opposes the left-wing orthodoxy canceled and expelled from society. These are the people who will demand you be fired from your job and shamed into non-existence if you dare challenge them.

Joe Biden has become a willing agent of this evil. He has dishonestly claimed President Trump is a racist. He has lied about the president’s personal taxes and has accused him of saying racist things he never said.

Biden has always been a fabulist. Whether he is lying about his first wife’s death or his college academic record or where he went to church as a teenager, Biden lies as naturally as most people breathe. In the waning days of the campaign, he is lying in his claims that President Trump wants to cut Social Security and take health care away from sick people. These are damnable lies. But they are par for the course from the likes of Joe Biden.

We would like to see some things go differently in a second Donald Trump term. We would like him to stop taking every criticism so personally, and avoid getting into petty pissing matches with his critics. We would like to see him stop calling people morons and losers. We would like him to do a better job of explaining his policies and spend less time – but not no time – attacking the press.

We would like him to focus on getting control of federal spending. We would be thrilled if he refused to sign “continuing resolutions” on spending and forced Congress to pass real budgets for the first time since 2006. We would like him to stop wasting his time on summits with the likes of Kim Jong Un and simply build up America’s strategic power.

We didn’t say much about the COVID pandemic here for one simple reason: We think just about every politician in America would have made the same mistakes President Trump made, and we don’t think there is much government could have done to control the virus. We appreciate the president’s desire to re-open the economy, and we expect his Operation Warp Speed pursuit of a vaccine could prove to be one of the most impressive accomplishments of this or any other presidency.

But very early in the next presidential term, we expect COVID will fade as an issue, and think the next president should be chosen on the basis of the issues raised above – not on the basis of the pandemic.

One other point: The attempts of the Washington political class and the news media to take down Donald Trump have been shameless beyond anything we’ve ever seen. The Russia nonsense was a complete hoax manufactured by Hillary Clinton and pushed for two years by everyone from the FBI to the Special Counsel to the media and congressional committees. These same people then impeached President Trump for asking that Hunter Biden’s activities in Ukraine be investigated. As we now know, there was good reason to investigate that.

If Trump is re-elected in spite of all this, it will be one of the greatest repudiations of the Beltway swamp imaginable. We would not stop smiling about it for months if it happens.

For all these reasons, we believe a vote to re-elect Donald Trump is an easy call, and clearly the right one for America in 2020. If you’ve been trying to explain to friends, family and neighbors why you’re for Trump’s re-election, feel free to share this and let us do the work for you.

Don’t forget to vote tomorrow. Unless you’re voting for Biden. In that case maybe you should clean your house instead.