In Case You're Wondering Why Twitter Is Such a Cesspool, Here's Its CEO Via the Magic of Video

It was a virtual Senate hearing on social media censorship. The question was concise: Did you have any information to suggest the New York Post’s Hunter Biden story was false, or was the result of hacking, or was Russian disinformation?

I’ll let Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey take it from there:

“We don’t”: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admits they don’t have any evidence to say the New York Post Biden story is disinformationhttps://t.co/pCnv4L9doW pic.twitter.com/O4iye3COEo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 28, 2020

Why no. They had no such information. They just called it those things because they didn’t want people to see it and that was the easy way to explain it away. I don’t think Twitter actually anticipated when it came up with that load of crap that there would be this much scrutiny to the decision. There isn’t usually.

TRENDING: Instagram Testimony: People Are Showing Up to Vote and Being Told They Already Voted

By the way, Dorsey lied. At the time he made the claim that the story had been unblocked, people tried to post it. Lo and behold, it was still blocked.

Once Twitter caught blowback over that, they finally relented and allowed the story to be posted. By now it’s well over a week old.

All that aside, watching Jack Dorsey respond to questions in this inquiry explains just about everything I’ve always wondered about Twitter, such as, “What gargoyle from the seventh depth of Hell created this place?”

Dorsey is like Twitter itself, come to life and incarnated as flesh. I’m not entirely sure he’s all there, and you get the impression that talking to him long would just leave you frustrated you had ever tried in the first place.

Is Jack Dorsey smarter than a dead mollusk? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (15 Votes)

Maybe that’s the good news. If the censorship of free speech that’s got us all up in arms is in the hands of this guy, could we really have all that much to fear?