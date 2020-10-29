SECTIONS
Commentary
In Case You're Wondering Why Twitter Is Such a Cesspool, Here's Its CEO Via the Magic of Video

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published October 29, 2020 at 6:30am
It was a virtual Senate hearing on social media censorship. The question was concise: Did you have any information to suggest the New York Post’s Hunter Biden story was false, or was the result of hacking, or was Russian disinformation?

I’ll let Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey take it from there:

Why no. They had no such information. They just called it those things because they didn’t want people to see it and that was the easy way to explain it away. I don’t think Twitter actually anticipated when it came up with that load of crap that there would be this much scrutiny to the decision. There isn’t usually.

By the way, Dorsey lied. At the time he made the claim that the story had been unblocked, people tried to post it. Lo and behold, it was still blocked.

Once Twitter caught blowback over that, they finally relented and allowed the story to be posted. By now it’s well over a week old.

All that aside, watching Jack Dorsey respond to questions in this inquiry explains just about everything I’ve always wondered about Twitter, such as, “What gargoyle from the seventh depth of Hell created this place?”

Dorsey is like Twitter itself, come to life and incarnated as flesh. I’m not entirely sure he’s all there, and you get the impression that talking to him long would just leave you frustrated you had ever tried in the first place.

Is Jack Dorsey smarter than a dead mollusk?

Maybe that’s the good news. If the censorship of free speech that’s got us all up in arms is in the hands of this guy, could we really have all that much to fear?

 

Dan Calabrese
