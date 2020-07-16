CDC director: If everyone wears a mask right now, we can get the virus under control in 4-to-8 weeks

I don’t really want to make this a discussion about the legalities of mask mandates. As you already know, I have issues with that as well.

This is simply about what can be accomplished if we do wear them, not whether this or that politician has the right to force us to. If we stay on that path, I think we’ll be getting somewhere.

I know a lot of you don’t trust the Centers for Disease Control, and not without some reason. They are certainly not infallible sages and their track record throughout this whole dumpster fire of an ordeal has clearly not been perfect.

But if what we want is the end of the pandemic – and it is, isn’t it? – then isn’t it intriguing to consider what CDC Director Robert Redfield suggested on Tuesday? If we’re all willing to get on board, there just might be a way to finally bring this to an end inside of two months:

If everyone in the U.S. wore a mask, the coronavirus pandemic could be “under control” within four to eight weeks, Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield said in a discussion led by medical journal JAMA on Tuesday.

The big picture: JAMA published an editorial on Tuesday co-authored by Redfield that points to research papers showing that the positivity rate of confirmed cases can decrease in populations with masking. “The time is now. We really need to embrace masking,” he said.

What he’s saying: “If we could get everybody to wear a mask right now, I think in four, six, eight weeks we could bring this epidemic under control.”

He’s not saying you have to wear it all the time or everywhere. In an editorial for JAMA, Redfield presents the mask imperative in terms I think most people could live with:

For the person assessing personal exposure risk when going out in public, minimizing the number of nonhousehold contacts, maintaining a physical distance of at least 6 ft, and limiting the amount of time around others, especially while indoors and in poorly ventilated areas, are all important considerations. An additional factor in this calculus is the extent that individuals and communities will also be practicing source control by wearing masks. Several state and local governments have issued temporary mandates for face coverings in public places and some business are requiring mask wear by customers and employees. However, face covering is not needed all the time. It is probably safe for individuals and safe for others to drive alone or to walk or jog alone on an uncrowded route without a face covering. But when individuals choose to go out or must be close to others in public, a cloth face covering can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 from asymptomatic individuals or others. With cloth face coverings, personal protection is derived from their use by all members of the community.

So you don’t have to wear it at home, and even when you go outside you’re probably fine as long as you’re not too close to other people. Obviously, the more you wear the mask, the more you limit the spread of the virus. In any situation that seems like a close call, I suspect Redfield would recommend that you mask up. But no one is saying you have to shower with it, sleep with it or sit around the house with it.

I know there are a lot of people out there claiming masks are ineffective because supposedly the virus particles are smaller than the openings in the mask. There’s one meme going around that claims drywall dust goes right through it, and therefore it would be helpless against a virus.

This is really silly. Nothing is perfect, but it’s obvious that a mask will afford you more protection than nothing at all. Yeah, if someone with the virus sneezes in your face, some of it might get through your mask and infect you. But it will have to work harder than it would without the mask. And if both people are wearing the mask, the likelihood of infection is even less.

It’s not plausible for everyone to wear one of those plastic shields you see in certain establishments, but if Redfield wanted us all to do that, would the objections be any less strenuous? I doubt it. They would be even greater because that would represent an even larger imposition.

Simply asking people to wear masks, which are easy to apply, reasonably comfortable and available just about everywhere, is really not asking all that much if it has the potential in four-to-eight weeks to end our long global nightmare.

Here’s where I wonder, though, if some instincts on the political right work against the broadscale solving of difficult problems. There’s a difference between a politician ordering you to do something, and you simply deciding on your own that it’s the right thing to do. The former bothers me. The latter doesn’t bother me at all.

But I’m concerned that some on the right can’t make the distinction. Because they know that liberal politicians want to force them to wear masks, they not only want to resist the mandate, they want to oppose everything about masks – just because liberals are pro-mask.

Despite the CDC’s less-than-stellar track record, I’m inclined to give Redfield’s recommendation a try. Indeed, I think most people are already wearing masks in the circumstances he recommended. I also think it would send a useful message to liberal politicians and their cheerleaders in the media that we don’t need to them to force us to do things, because we’re perfectly capable of doing what’s right on our own.

Seriously: If this would solve the problem, but only if everyone does it, why wouldn’t you?