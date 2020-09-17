CDC director: Hey, this here facemask might protect you from COVID better than a vaccine

Oh. Well then. Why spend billions on a vaccine when we can all just cut up old t-shirts and stretch them across our faces forever? Everyone loves wearing masks while doing cardio at the gym. And half the people are of below-average attractiveness anyway, so who wants to look at the slugs?

I think this is CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield’s way of making sure we understand that vaccines aren’t 100 percent guaranteed effective. Indeed, the FDA has said it will approve a vaccine if it’s 50 percent effective, assuming it’s safe. The researchers are obviously hoping to do a bit better than that, and Redfield is tossing around the figure of 70 percent.

Is that just a wild guess or does he know something about how effective the vaccines in the works are likely to be? I’d go with wild guess, but it does tend to be the nature of vaccines that we’re not going to get 100 percent, and this will be no exception:

Redfield told the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies that a potential coronavirus vaccine, which will likely be available in limited quantities by the end of this year, may only have an immunogenicity of 70%.

Immunogenicity is the ability of a vaccine to build an immune response to the virus. Other top health experts, including White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, have said the likelihood of producing a highly effective Covid-19 vaccine — one that provides 98% or more guaranteed protection — is slim.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in August that scientists are hoping for a vaccine that’s at least 75% effective. The Food and Drug Administration said it would authorize a coronavirus vaccine so long as it is safe and at least 50% effective.

The flu vaccine they’re always trying to give you at Walgreens is about 50 percent effective. The measles vaccine, by contrast, is 93 percent effective, which is why you don’t see many people with measles anymore. A COVID vaccine that tops 70 percent would actually be one of the better performers in the vaccine world.

Why wouldn’t a vaccine guarantee immunity for everyone? Because everyone’s immune system is a little different. The function of a vaccine is to build up antibodies, and it accomplishes this by interacting with your system as it is – not as the researchers might want it to be. Every system is unique, and some will respond to the vaccine better than others.

But now that you know it won’t guarantee you avoid the virus, does it still make sense to get it? I’d argue it does, because a 70 percent vaccinated public is much less vulnerable to the societal meltdown we’ve experienced this year. The better question is whether we should continue to social-distance and wear masks once the vaccine is available.

I vote no. The risk of infectious disease is always with us as a species, but our lives don’t typically revolve around the avoidance of them regardless of what that costs us. Once people have access to a vaccine, we need to be able to breath while exercising. We need to be able to fill up all the tables at the restaurants that are losing money. We need to be able to go to ballgames.

This is our lives. We’ve put them on hold for this thing, and we can’t do that forever. No one who’s lost someone they loved to this virus – and you all know I did – will ever take it lightly. But we have to have mitigation strategies that don’t destroy every other aspect of our lives in the process.

I can understand why the CDC director wants us to wear masks in addition to taking the vaccine. Because he has only one agenda and that’s to knock down the risk of this virus in every way possible. But the rest of us have other things we need to do with our lives, and we can’t put those things on hold forever.

Let’s get that vaccine to market. As soon as possible. But then, no, we’re not going to remain in COVID mode indefinitely. People cannot, and should not, be asked to live like this.