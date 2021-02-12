CDC: OK Fine, If You're Vaccinated You Don't Have to Quarantine Following Possible COVID Exposure

You think, maybe, they realize something?

If, on the one hand, you’re pleading with everyone to go get the vaccinations . . . and, on the other hand, you’re telling them that nothing changes as a result of being vaccinated . . . maybe, just maybe, people won’t bother getting vaccinated.

This is the perfect case in point:

Individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not have to quarantine after being exposed to someone with coronavirus if they’re not symptomatic, according to new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Although the risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission from vaccinated persons to others is still uncertain, vaccination has been demonstrated to prevent symptomatic COVID-19,” reads a CDC report updated Wednesday, Feb. 10. “Symptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission is thought to have a greater role in transmission than purely asymptomatic transmission.”

The CDC’s new guidelines say individual and societal benefits of avoiding unnecessary quarantine “may outweigh the potential but unknown risk of transmission, and facilitate the direction of public health resources to persons at highest risk for transmitting SARS-CoV-2 to others.”

The rationalization coming from the Love-Your-Lockdown crowd is that vaccination might not prevent you from spreading the virus, as opposed to only protecting you from symptoms.

But that’s strictly a theory. It does seem likely that asymptomatic carriers have spread the virus over the course of the past year. That’s because the vast majority of those who have contracted the virus have had few or no symptoms. What’s less clear is that you can still pass along the virus after you’re vaccinated.

The alarmist theory is that the vaccine might only protect you against symptoms, and not infection, so you could still infect other people as a carrier even if you are not sick.

That may or may not be true, although the vaccine developers tend to doubt it.

But even if it’s a possibility, it leads us to this question: Just how far are we prepared to go as a society to ensure that no one, ever, even once, contracts this virus? Because that’s the kind of thinking that suggests you might still have to be quarantined even after you get vaccinated, and that you still need to wear a mask after you get vaccinated.

Contagious diseases that go around are hardly a new phenomenon, and we’ve typically dealt with them by urging people to get their shots, exercise common sense and otherwise go about their lives. The coronavirus was different because it was a novel virus for which no one had any antibodies, and for which there was no vaccine. Its death rate wasn’t alarmingly high on a percentage basis, but it was spreading so fast and taking down so many people that we couldn’t treat it like a normal bug.

All of that has changed. There are now multiple vaccines and millions of people with antibodies. Doctors have a year’s worth experience treating it and they know things to do that they didn’t know this time in 2020. For all those reasons, it is not the threat it was a year ago, and it no longer makes sense to continue treating it like it is.

Yet there are going to be some people who are upset that vaccinated people who get exposed to the virus won’t be told to quarantine.

Because some people are going to have a hard time letting go of COVID.

The rest of us will have no sympathy for that problem.