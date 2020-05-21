CDC: Well, turns out it's pretty hard to pick up the coronavirus from a surface

Now they tell us:

For those of you still wiping down groceries and other packages amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, breathe a sigh of relief: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now says the novel virus “does not spread easily” from “touching surfaces or objects” — but experts warn that doesn’t mean it’s no longer necessary to take “practical and realistic” precautions in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Though it’s not exactly clear when, the federal health agency appears to have recently changed its guidelines from early March that simply said it “may be possible” to spread the virus from contaminated surfaces. The CDC now includes “surfaces or objects” under a section that details ways in which the coronavirus does not readily transmit.

Oh. Thanks for letting us know.

From the very beginning, it’s been clear that neither the CDC nor anyone else was entirely sure how the virus does or does not spread. Given the lack of certainty, it’s understandable that we erred on the side of caution, which is why I don’t think anyone deserves ridicule or condemnation for obsessively wiping down everything in sight.

But once it’s known that the virus doesn’t easily spread in the way you once thought it did, that information would be very helpful if you wouldn’t mind sharing it. We’ve basically shut down our entire society based on things we thought might be true. Contra those who think this is nothing more than “waiting to get your poodle manicured,” we’ve paid a huge price for this in terms of our economic vitality, people’s self-sufficiency and the mental health of many.

If we now know it’s not necessary to do this – or at least to do all of it – we need to make adjustments and do so quickly.

This is starting to remind me of two not-so-ancient phenomena in our history. The first is AIDS, and the early days of its prominence when people had all kinds of wild ideas about how it could be spread. This was exemplified perfectly by the days when we first learned Magic Johnson had contracted HIV, prompting concerns among other NBA players that they might catch AIDS from him merely by battling for a rebound in the low post.

They couldn’t, and everyone knows that now, but back then no one was really sure what to think. Also, there was a political and cultural agenda behind some of it because the cultural left wanted to combat the idea that AIDS was mainly spread through gay sex.

Well, AIDS was mainly spread through gay sex, and it did no one any good to pretend there were all these other forms of transmission that were just as prominent.

The second phenomenon I’m thinking of is the immediate aftermath of 9/11, when all kinds of stories circulated about the event itself and who might have been behind it. One that sticks with me is the story of a man who was at the top of the World Trade Center when the planes hit, and who “surfed the building to the ground” and walked away unscathed.

It seems beyond absurd now that anyone believed this, but during those days in September, this story circulated widely and many people thought it was real. That’s because, whenever something happens that shocks our consciousness and resets our ideas about what is possible, we really don’t know what to believe about it or about anything associated with it.

Now we know: You will almost certainly not get the coronavirus by touching a surface someone else touched, or even sneezed on. That is not an efficient transmission method. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be careful, but let’s not spend 20 minutes wiping down everything we come near, and let’s not ban all kinds of activities that might lead to contact with something we fear might make us sick.

There’s a difference between living with caution and living in a panic. For the past two-and-a-half months, we have mostly been doing the latter.