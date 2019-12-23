A certain NFL team's foundation just made a grant to Planned Parenthood

Most professional sports teams have foundations. They raise money in various ways, including direct contributions from the team itself, and they give grants to a lot of charitable organizations.

Each team can make its own decisions, of course, but most are smart enough to avoid giving their money to organizations that commit heinous acts and are properly reviled by large segments of the population.

Things like: Killing babies, or selling their body parts for profit, would tend to be inconsistent with the giving strategies and public relations priorities of most professional sports teams.

But there is a certain team, operating in a backwater village in Wisconsin, that apparently feels otherwise:

The Green Bay Packers Foundation received criticism Thursday for a grant it made to Planned Parenthood Wisconsin as part of the organization’s annual program. The Packers said Wednesday that the grant to Planned Parenthood Wisconsin was for a specific program that is dedicated to helping Latino families in southeast Wisconsin and by no means was a blanketed donation to Planned Parenthood, according to FOX11 News.

“This year’s focus included health and wellness, and included a grant for the Cuidándonos Creceremos más Sanos [CCmáS] Program, which means ‘growing healthier together,’” the statement read. “It is a Planned Parenthood of Milwaukee initiative dedicated to reaching Latino families in southeastern Wisconsin, an underserved population, with language- and culturally-specific health education they would not normally receive. The Foundation doesn’t disclose the specific amount of grants, but this type of grant from the Foundation ranges between $3,000 and $7,000.

Let’s take care of something right away: The Foundation is an extension of the team, and the Foundation doesn’t give anyone money if the team doesn’t want it to. So don’t buy anyone’s attempt to defend the team by claiming it was really the Foundation that gave the money.

The fact that team President and CEO Mark Murphy is quoted in the statement shows that the team and the Foundation are indistinguishable.

Let’s deal with something else too: If not for the NFL’s generous revenue-sharing model, the team in question could not even exist. The market in which is plays is nowhere near big enough or wealthy enough to support an NFL franchise under a model in which teams have to raise their own funds locally. The NFL props up this franchise financially because, for some reason, it wants to maintain a presence in one of its original backwater towns.

So much of the team’s revenue, from which the bankrolling of this foundation comes, actually originated in other NFL markets, or came from national TV revenues or sales of gear that generate revenue equally shared by all teams.

You probably figured that when you buy an Aaron Rodgers jersey, you support the team for which he plays. But because of the NFL’s revenue-sharing models, you might also be supporting that team – and by extension, Planned Parenthood – when you buy a jersey of a respectable NFL player like Kirk Cousins, Stefon Diggs or Adam Theilen.

The owners of NFL franchises like the Vikings, the Falcons and the Rams have had to put forward massive investments in recent years to build new stadiums that can generate significant revenue – most of which is then shared amongst the league’s 32 teams. Meanwhile, the team from the backwater village in Wisconsin is allowed to continue playing in an obsolete, dilapidated stadium that generates a tiny fraction of the revenue new stadiums generate.

And yet this same team finds money to give to Planned Parenthood, because it comes from the fans of other teams.

The team in question plays tonight on Monday Night Football. Rooting for the Vikings, which you should do anyway, now represents a strong stand for life. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is a strong Christian man who runs a football camp each summer at which he teaches biblical principles to young people as well as the finer points of the game of football.

Meanwhile, his opponents help pay for abortions. Skol Vikings.