Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley issues a crystal clear threat to drug cartels exploiting COVID-19 crisis

Apparently, in the midst of a global pandemic, the United States has something new we need to worry about. It seems the nation’s eyes and ears have received intel indicating a variety of South and Central American drug cartels are planning to use our current situation to increase both their output and their smuggling operations. During yesterday’s press conference, Trump announced “enhanced counter-narcotics operations” designed to counter the threat:

“We are now focused on so many different things,” Trump said. “We have the best people at sea anywhere in the world, so we’ll have a tremendous impact on drugs. … We’ll also have an impact, we think, on the virus.” The mission involves sending additional Navy warships, surveillance aircraft and special forces teams to nearly double the U.S. counter-narcotics capacity in the Western Hemisphere, with forces operating both in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the mission would be supported by 22 partner nations.

That’s all well and good, but it was Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley who dropped the hammer. He issued a threat that was crystal clear. Try bring drugs across American borders, into American airspace, or through American waters, and you’re going to find yourself in a world of hurt.

“We came upon some intelligence some time ago that the drug cartels as a result of COVID-19 were going to try to take advantage of the situation and try to infiltrate additional drugs into our country. As we know, seventy thousand Americans die on an average annual basis to drugs. That’s unacceptable. We’re at war with COVID-19. We’re at war with terrorists, and we are at war with the drug cartels as well. This is the United States military. You will not penetrate this country. You will not get past jump street. You are not going to come in here and kill additional Americans. And we will marshal whatever assets are required to prevent your entry into this country to kill Americans.”

He then gave some details about the fleet that’s been assembled to handle this operation, before summing things up:

“The bottom line is you’re not going to get through. Now is not the time to try to penetrate the United States of illegal drugs to kill Americans. With the United States military, we will defend our country regardless of the cost.”

