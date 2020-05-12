Chaos: Whitmer's authority breaks down as businesses defy order; judges, sheriffs refuse to enforce

This was always going to happen. It was only a matter of time if she kept the lockdown order in place long enough, which she has.

It started last week when a Livingston County gym opened up in defiance of Whitmer’s order, followed by the decision of the Livingston County sheriff not to enforce Whitmer’s orders. Then, late last week, 77-year-old Owosso barber Karl Manke also re-opened his shop, saying plainly that he needs the money to pay the bills.

That touched off a comedy of errors for Whitmer and her ally, Attorney General Dana Nessel, as they desperately search for someone who’s willing to enforce the order. Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian Begole said it’s not going to be him:

“With limited resources, staffing and facilities, our priority focus will be on enforcing duly passed laws for the protection of Shiawassee County citizens,” Begole said. “I have decided, within my authority, that our office cannot and will not divert our primary resources and efforts towards enforcement of the (sic) Governor Whitmer’s executive orders,” he wrote.

So the next step was for Nessel to look for a judge who would order Manke to shut down. That too went nowhere:

Manke promised to fight the restrictions on his business “until Jesus comes.”

Minutes later, his lawyer emerged from the Owosso barbershop to announce a development short of the Second Coming — a Shiawassee County Circuit judge had denied a request for a temporary restraining order from state Attorney General Dana Nessel that would have resulted in the barbershop’s immediate closure.

The order by Shiawassee County Circuit Judge Matthew Stewart came several hours after Nessel requested the judge issue a court order backing a Friday Michigan Department of Health and Human Services shutdown edict under the public health code for violating of Whitmer’s stay-home order.

Five other county sheriffs have also announced they will not enforce Whitmer’s orders, which are being challenged in court by the Republican-controlled legislature because – in clear violation of state law – Whitmer issued them without the legislature’s approval.

And we’re seeing more defiance every day. This morning an animal park near Grand Rapids plans to open for the season, with safety protocols to be sure, but nevertheless in defiance of Whitmer’s orders.

People simply aren’t listening to her anymore.

A lot are complaining that Whitmer has become a dictator, and it’s certainly clear that she’s trying to be. But this is really more a matter of what happens before long when an elected official tries to govern apart from the consent of the governed.

At first, just about everyone complied with Whitmer’s orders because they were persuaded we were facing a genuine emergency. As hospital admissions and deaths soared, it seemed reasonable to most people that we needed to hunker down and wait out the crisis.

But as time has gone by and the numbers have improved dramatically, Whitmer has overplayed her hand. She continually announces extensions of the lockdown order, despite the fact that the curve has more than flattened. So many jobs have been destroyed that Michigan’s unemployment insurance fund – which took decades to build up – is three months away from being completely empty.

Yet Whitmer won’t budge.

Worse, the Republican legislature was trying to work with her on terms of a new order that would balance the health needs of the public with the imperative to protect the economy as much as possible. Whitmer blew up this process by taking an e-mail from the Republican Senate containing an offer on the matter, and – instead of responding – forwarding it to the media as a tactic to cast shame on the Republicans for not simply giving her what she wanted.

That backfired, and now she’s being hauled into court.

Whitmer is a terrible leader and a terrible problem-solver. Her only play is to keep everyone locked down. When it’s clear that’s a) no longer necessary; and b) causing all kinds of other problems that may be worse than the virus, she can’t come up with any other plan. She has no idea how to bring people along to support her ideas, and she’s completely unwilling to listen to any point of view apart from her own.

Now the public’s willingness to comply with her orders is breaking down because people no longer believe her efforts are legal, reasonable or necessary. Even law enforcement officials and judges are thumbing their nose at her.

And none of this was necessary. Yes, the legislature is Republican-controlled, but it is willing to work with her on this. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said he didn’t disagree with Whitmer’s general approach, but thought some details needed changing and wanted to incorporate those changes into a bill that would extend the state of emergency with the legislature’s backing.

Instead, Whitmer decided to go it alone. Now the whole thing is devolving into chaos, and defiance of Whitmer’s orders is rising by the day.

This is no way to run a state, and it’s no way to battle a pandemic.

I would be a little surprised if Joe Biden picks Whitmer to be his running mate. But if he does, the country needs to know the real story of what’s happening in Michigan – and who is responsible for it.