Chicago Mayor Lightfoot: OK fine, Trump can send federal law agents here

She ultimately didn’t have a choice. Chicago is part of the United States and it’s subject to federal law enforcement. If federal law is being violated and the local police are disinclined to do anything about it, local politicians are hardly in a position to complain when federal agents are sent in.

It gets a little more complicated when we’re just talking about general mayhem, although general mayhem inevitably bumps up against some sort of federal issue – like the attacks on federal offices in Portland. In one way or another, the federal government is going to have an interest in getting the situation under control.

So Lightfoot could have tried to resist, but with murder and chaos raging out of control in her streets, she would have looked awfully petty to do so. Perhaps that’s why she’s decided to play ball:

Lightfoot, who previously vowed to turn away the feds, and Trump — who blasted “extreme politicians” whom he accused of joining an “anti-police crusade” — are in agreement over the strategy of sending in agents to plug into existing operations, the paper reported.

“Mayor Lightfoot maintains that all resources will be investigatory in nature and be coordinated through the U.S. Attorney’s office,” the statement said. “The Mayor has made clear that if there is any deviation from what has been announced, we will pursue all available legal options to protect Chicagoans.”

Trump is deploying officers to Chicago and also to Albuquerque, New Mexico, as part of the national Operation Legend anti-violence initiative, which is named for LeGend Taliferro, a 4-year-old shot dead in Kansas City.

I prefer not to see federal law enforcement showing up in random spots to do the job that local and state police would normally do. But we do have a unique problem in 2020: Local and state politicians are not only refusing to enforce the law in the face of looting and rioting in their cities, but in many cases they’re rhetorically encouraging the violence.

This puts federal assets at risk. It also risks the spread of a rather problematic disease that’s going around at the moment, in case you haven’t heard about that.

There is certainly precedent for federal law enforcement stepping in when local and state officials can’t (or won’t) enforce the law. Democrats and the media are treating it like some sort of hostile invasion, but they’re the ones who made it necessary by not doing their jobs in the first place. (And yes I include the media, with their claim of “largely peaceful” protests, in that indictment.)

The plan in Chicago is for federal agents to work in conjunction with Chicago police. not to be doing street enforcement. If that works and the situation is brought under control, I’m sure Trump will be perfectly fine with it.

If it doesn’t work and the federal agents have to start arresting people, Lightfoot doesn’t have to “protect Chicagoans” from federal agents. At that point she will have failed utterly to protect Chicagoans from criminals, and the federal agents will begin the job of doing the job for her.

Hopefully it doesn’t come to that. Everything Lori Lightfoot has done – in response both to COVID and the riots – has been spectacularly ineffective. Maybe she can avoid screwing this up by just letting her police department and federal law enforcement do their jobs.