Chicago PD bans 'protesters' on Mayor's block, so Lori Lightfoot will feel safe

If you’ve watched any news over the course of the last few months, you’ve seen the “mostly peaceful” protests. Media outlets have been desperate not to correctly identify them as riots, but when roving gangs of socialist thugs are looting stores, attacking cars, and burning buildings, the spin feels painfully hollow. Violence and chaos have gripped America’s cities, particularly in Portland and Chicago.

Portland has done little or nothing to stem the madness. Chicago has been a bit better; taking the bold step of actually arresting a few of the rabid looters on the Magnificent Mile, but even in the Windy City there’s been a mostly hands-off attitude.

“Protests,” peaceful and otherwise, have been given a wide berth by police. Unless, that is, they happen to take place on Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s street.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the police have issued orders not to let protests, even non-violent ones, take place near Lightfoot’s home.

The directive surfaced in a July email from then-Shakespeare District Commander Melvin Roman to officers under his command. It did not distinguish between the peaceful protesters Lightfoot regularly says she supports and those who might intend to be destructive, but ordered that after a warning is given to demonstrators, “It should be locked down.”

Lightfoot’s neighbors have been forced to show ID to access their homes, and protesters are turned away or threatened with arrest. There have, on occasion, been as many as 50 officers in the area. The reason this is supposedly necessary is that the Mayor, like most politicians, has been receiving unspecified threats.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended the Chicago Police Department’s ban on protesters being able to demonstrate on the block where she lives, telling reporters Thursday that she and her family at times require heightened security because of threats she receives daily. Lightfoot refused to elaborate on the specific threats, but said she receives them daily against herself, her wife and her home. Comparisons to how the Police Department has protected previous mayors’ homes, such as Rahm Emanuel’s Ravenswood residence, are unfair because “this is a different time like no other,” Lightfoot told reporters.

Lightfoot responded to accusations that she was abusing her power by saying “I’m not going to make any excuses for the fact that, given the threats I have personally received, given the threats to my home and my family, I’m going to do everything I can to make sure they’re protected.”

The kicker is that Lightfoot already enjoys around-the-clock police protection, and the additional lockdown has pulled staff and resources away from the local police.

So remember, when a protest comes to your street, and you decide to protect your home, leftists will demand your arrest. When it comes to their street, even if they already have personal security, they’ll do anything they can to protect their property.