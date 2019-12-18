SECTIONS
Chief judge of FISA court publicly slams FBI for misdeeds in Carter Page wiretap application

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published December 18, 2019 at 7:00am
I’m sure she’s genuinely angry. And I’m sure she wants it known that the FISA court doesn’t want its hands dirty in this mess.

What I’m not sure about is that this is really enough to get her and the FISA court off the hook entirely, but at least it shows no one is still interested in defending the FBI’s actions here:

In a rare public order Tuesday, the chief judge of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court [FISC] strongly criticized the FBI over its surveillance-application process, giving the bureau until Jan. 10 to come up with solutions, in the wake of findings from Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz. The order, from the court’s presiding judge Rosemary M. Collyer, came just a week after the release of Horowitz’s withering report about the wiretapping of Carter Page, a former campaign adviser to President Trump.

“The FBI’s handling of the Carter Page applications, as portrayed in the [Office of Inspector General] report, was antithetical to the heightened duty of candor described above,” Collyer wrote in her four-page order. “The frequency with which representations made by FBI personnel turned out to be unsupported or contradicted by information in their possession, and with which they withheld information detrimental to their case, calls into question whether information contained in other FBI applications is reliable.”

It seems to me that “come up with solutions” is as simple as telling the truth and not withholding exculpatory evidence that would suggest an American citizen doesn’t deserve to be wiretapped. That was really the whole problem here.

Well, I should say: That was the whole manifestation of the problem. The core problem was that someone was determined to see this Trump campaign aide wiretapped. When this many people at the FBI are engaged in such nefarious activity – up to and including falsifying an e-mail before presenting it to the court – there has to be at least an understanding that someone wants this to happen very badly.

I wonder who.

Here’s a fair question: Why did the FISA court so uncritically believe what the FBI was telling it? Maybe that’s standard operating procedure. I don’t really know. But if there’s no mechanism on the part of the court for checking out what the FBI is presenting it, maybe there needs to be.

Maybe it’s not the FBI that needs to come up with a solution. Maybe it’s the court.

But there’s no question someone needs to make sure the FBI never does anything like this again, and that’s where Washington seems a little confused. The FBI is part of the Justice Department, which is run by the Attorney General. That’s William Barr, who has U.S. Attorney John Durham conducting a criminal probe of this entire affair. That would seem to be a textbook method of rooting out the problem and preventing it from recurring.

Yet the political class and the press corps are howling about Barr’s actions, insisting he’s merely doing Donald Trump’s bidding. In other words, they’re protecting the coverup of FBI malfeasance so as not to take the same side as President Trump.

Well here’s a revelation: Yes, Barr is doing Trump’s bidding. Trump wants the FBI cleaned up. That’s a good thing to want. Barr works for Trump and it’s his job to make it happen.

It sounds like the FISA court will thank Barr for getting the job done, even if no one else does.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
