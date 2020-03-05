SECTIONS
Commentary
Chief Justice Roberts to Schumer: You threatening the Justices is inexcusable, and don't do it again

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published March 5, 2020 at 3:00am
It’s too easy a game to play, and sometimes I think conservatives go to it too easily.

But if Donald Trump said anything even approximating what Charles Schumer said here . . . good Lord:

Chief Justice John Roberts publicly chastised Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday over comments Schumer made outside the Supreme Court as the justices were hearing a case on abortion rights.

Schumer, D-N.Y., suggested that President Donald Trump’s court appointees, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, “won’t know what hit” them if they vote to uphold abortion restrictions. He spoke during a rally on the sidewalk in front of the court building.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” Schumer said.

The craziest thing about this is that, while the case in question involves abortion, it’s hardly an overturn-Roe-v-Wade type of case. It involves the question of whether Louisiana can require doctors at abortion clinics to have admitting privileges at area hospitals. That is a common requirement for physician practices, and pro-abortion groups have unsuccessfully sued to get the law thrown out in Louisiana.

The Supremes are actually hearing an appeal to a decision that upheld the law, which means the worst that can happen from Schumer’s perspective is that the status quo is maintained. It’s weird that he’s choosing this particular case to breath fire and level threats.

But maybe Schumer thinks that’s what the Democrats’ pro-abort base is demanding, or maybe he just thinks it’s politically necessary to rail against Gorsuch and Kavanaugh because they’re the unholy spawns of the Trump presidency.

Whatever Schumer’s motivation, I wonder what “price” he thinks Gorsuch and Kavanaugh would pay for ruling to uphold the law, or more to the point, what price he thinks he can convince the outraged masses Gorsuch and Kavanaugh might pay.

Does Chuck Schumer deserve a rebuke for this?

I realize the current crop of congressional Democrats is impeachment happy, but that option didn’t really work out too well for Democrats when they tried it against Trump, and they’re obviously not going to be able to remove sitting Supreme Court Justices for the way they vote on a case.

I doubt Schumer actually meant to imply violence, but if you can’t impeach and there’s no other professional sanction available as an option, it is kind of understandable that people might infer something pretty untoward.

By the way, Schumer claimed after the rebuke that Roberts was “biased,” and that he was actually aiming the threat at Republican senators and not at Kavanaugh and Gorsuch. BS. Here’s what he said:

It’s never wise to take much that Chuck Schumer says seriously. He’s an irresponsible jerk who will say whatever he thinks will fly in the moment, and will backtrack with no shame because he’s that sure he won’t really be called to account for doing so.

A written rebuke from the Chief Justice is a rare thing, and requires quite an act of irresponsibility to happen.

Chuck Schumer is just the guy to make it happen.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







