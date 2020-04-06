China appointed to a key UN Human Rights Council panel... because of course it was

China is still placing Christians, Muslims, and a variety of political dissidents into “re-education” camps by the millions.
China buried the truth of the COVID-19 virus for months, and lied about the human-to-human coronavirus spread. As a result, 10s of thousands are dead and millions are infected the world over. Whistleblowers in the medical field, who tried to warn the world about what was happening in Wuhan, have vanished.
China is a fascist totalitarian state that actively suppresses free speech, controls freedom of assembly, and denies freedom of religion.
China cut a deal to allow unprecedented freedoms in Hong Kong when it retook control of the region back in 1997. It has, in spectacular fashion, failed to live up to that deal.
China is a human rights violator second only to the radical Islamic world.
In case you missed it last week, China has been appointed to a United Nations Human Rights Council panel that will select the planet’s human rights investigators…. because of course it has. If there’s an anti-freedom, anti-western, anti-American position to take, the UN will take it – almost without fail.
In this case, one of the world’s worst human rights abusers will play a key role in selecting the people who will be investigating their own atrocities.
I’ve argued that the United States should halt its UN funding, or withdraw from the UN completely, for some time. This decision is so spectacularly hypocritical, so unconscionably ridiculous, that it should only add fuel to that fire. This organization deserves to go the way of the League of Nations.
Remember, YOU are paying for this…
Via UN watch:
China was appointed on Wednesday to a United Nations Human Rights Council panel where it will play a key role in picking the world body’s human rights investigators — including global monitors on freedom of speech, health, enforced disappearances, and arbitrary detention — in a move that has sparked protest by international human rights activists.
“Allowing China’s oppressive and inhumane regime to choose the world investigators on freedom of speech, arbitrary detention and enforced disappearances is like making a pyromaniac into the town fire chief,” said Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, a non-governmental human rights organization based in Geneva that closely monitors the 47-nation UN Human Rights Council, and a leader in speaking out at the UN for victims in China.
“It’s absurd and immoral for the UN to allow China’s oppressive government a key role in selecting officials who shape international human rights standards and report on violations worldwide,” said Neuer.
…By joining the UNHRC panel, China will be able to influence the selection of at least 17 UN human rights mandate-holders over the next year, known as special procedures, who investigate, monitor, and publicly report on either specific country situations, or on thematic issues in all parts of the world, such as freedom of speech and religion.