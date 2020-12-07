The People’s Republic of China claims to have made one of the largest leaps in modern nuclear technology with the launch of an “artificial sun,” a powerful fusion reactor that burns 10 times hotter than our solar system’s star.

The reactor is the most advanced in the country, and appears to be the most powerful of its type in the world.

China National Nuclear Corp. first fired up the new HL-2M Tokamak reactor, installed on Friday in southwestern China city of Chengdu, according to state-owned newspaper People’s Daily.

Scientists claim plasma generated by the reactor can reach over 150 million degrees Celsius, more than 10 times hotter than the core of our sun.

Using a process similar to what happens naturally inside of stars, the device is expected to provide clean energy while giving researchers the ability to observe and improve its function, People’s Daily reported.

The development of a functioning fusion reactor of this scale appears to be a first in the global nuclear community, where fission technology is king.

“Fission is the splitting of a heavy, unstable nucleus into two lighter nuclei, and fusion is the process where two light nuclei combine together releasing vast amounts of energy,” Duke Energy’s Nuclear Information Center explains. “Fission is used in nuclear power reactors since it can be controlled, while fusion is not utilized to produce power since the reaction is not easily controlled and is expensive to create the needed conditions for a fusion reaction.”

However, the potential benefits of a fusion reactor are tangible.

“Scientists continue to work on controlling nuclear fusion in an effort to make a fusion reactor to produce electricity. Some scientists believe there are opportunities with such a power source since fusion creates less radioactive material than fission and has a nearly unlimited fuel supply,” the Duke center continued. “However, progress is slow due to challenges with understanding how to control the reaction in a contained space.”

According to the People’s Daily report, Chinese scientists appear to have overcome at least some of those challenges — a huge scientific leap comes as our own sciences are tainted with critical race theory, anti-American propaganda hiding under the guise of social justice.

The cult-like ideology blames the evils and ills of society on whites and men, and enjoyed a fair amount of engagement in government workplaces until President Donald Trump banned it.

This radical thinking even made it into one of the United States’ top nuclear research laboratory, where employees were seemingly subjected to shaming over their race and sex instead of being allowed to build our energy future.

As late as last year, white male executives of Sandia National Laboratories were reportedly made to participate in a mandatory three-day program built around the idea of critical race theory, according to Fox News.

While 2019 saw social justice re-education camps for top American energy research figures, Chinese scientists were proudly installing their fusion reactor, if the People’s Daily report is accurate.

One of America’s only large fusion reactors, the NSTX, has remained offline for over three years after a part failure.

According to Science Magazine, the NSTX reactor could only reach 100 million degrees Celsius when it was operational, requiring a 50 percent increase in temperature to match what China’s device can reportedly do.

Critical race theory and social justice activism in our science and technology industries pit Americans against each other in causes that have nothing to do with scientific progress.

For the U.S. scientific community to follow this could give an advantage to Chinese scientific programs, paving the way for a shifting world order in the aftermath of a chaotic 2020.

Considering the Chinese government’s well-documented cruelty, the rise of this communist power is something the world cannot afford.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.