SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Chris Wallace and the left working overtime to pretend Joe Biden doesn't want to defund police. . . he does

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published July 20, 2020 at 9:50am
P Share Print

Given the current state of Democratic-run cities, it’s no surprise that the media’s anti-Trump talking heads are trying to distance their 2020 candidate from the “defund the police” movement. America’s urban centers are filled with violence, riots, chaos and destruction, while the left’s best and brightest are arguing against law and order. It’s a disastrous position to take as we head into an election.

No matter what Democrats and NeverTrumpers might say, it absolutely is the position Joe Biden has taken.

Still, the media’s official position is “orange man bad,” so they’re doing everything they can to help Joe out.  Take a look at this clip of Chris Wallace from his weekend interview with President Trump:

TRENDING: Chris Wallace and the left working overtime to pretend Joe Biden doesn't want to defund police. . . he does

Trump says Creepy Uncle Joe wants to defund the police. Chris Wallace blatantly lies when he responds, “No sir, he does not.” We heard a very similar line from Chuck Todd, and from most of the hosts on the 24-hour news nets. Clearly, the DNC memo must have gone out.

The fact is, Joe Biden has made it clear that he’s on board with defunding efforts.  Sure, he and his acolytes may call it something different, but that’s an age-old Democrat tactic. His supporters may try to deny the meaning of words, but it’s all semantics. Biden has made it clear that he – or whoever is currently in charge of what he says – wants to defund law enforcement.

They simply use less precise wording.  Instead of saying “defund,” which focus-testing has probably revealed to be a red flag for voters, they use “divest,” or “redirect” or “re-purpose.”

Take a look at these videos:

Joe Biden is on record, repeatedly, arguing that he wants to take money from cops and place it somewhere else. Usually, that means social workers and social programs. You can argue about whether or not that’s a good idea, but there’s no way to deny that it is defunding.

RELATED: Police body cam videos finally emerge in George Floyd death

There’s also no way to deny that Biden supports it.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







Dr. Fauci incinerates his COVID-19 credibility with 'New York did it right' claim
Chris Wallace and the left working overtime to pretend Joe Biden doesn't want to defund police. . . he does
Family of federal judge who was assigned to Epstein-related case shot in home, one dead
BREAKING: Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been receiving chemo for liver cancer since May
Ilhan Omar's primary challenger trounces her in fundraising - collects almost 8 times the cash
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×