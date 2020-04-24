Christopher Steele claims he 'meticulously documented' the creation of his dossier, but... oops! He deleted it all in 2017

Late last year, Christopher Steele’s attorneys claimed that their client had simply invented a bunch of hokum for his now-infamous dossier. To the contrary, he had a rock solid source for everything that was in it. In fact, he’d kept ‘meticulously documented’ notes about their interactions, so no one would ever doubt just how real they were.

There’s only one problem.

According to a new court transcript, Christopher Steele is telling the British courts that his oh-so-legitimate notes are gone. They’ve been deleted and are gone forever. They’re ‘lost’ like so many Hillary Clinton emails.

Via the Daily Caller News Foundation:

Christopher Steele told a British court last month that he no longer has documents and other information from his meetings with the main source for his Trump dossier, suggesting that the former British spy has no way of backing up his side in a dispute with the Justice Department’s inspector general (IG), according to a deposition transcript obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

So, what does he have? Well… pretty much nothing.

Steele said he had no records related to the creation of his dossier memos, including “Report 112” from the dossier, which dealt with the Alfa Bank owners. “You have no record of anything, have you?” Tomlinson asked. “I haven’t got any records relating to the creation of 112,” said Steele. “Or indeed any of the other memoranda?” “No, they were wiped in early January 2017.” Steele said that a Hushmail account he used in late December 2016 was “wiped” clean. He also said that communications with Fusion GPS on his company’s computer network were scrubbed on Jan. 5, 2017.

In other words, there’s no evidence regarding the creation of the phony dossier that we eventually learned was central to the bogus FISA process. These notes were supposedly key to proving the validity of the investigative work he did, and would allegedly lend credence to the authenticity of his findings.

Now, as with so much regarding the Steele dossier, they’ve vanished into the hall of mirrors that surrounds the entire story.

We’re sure you’re shocked.