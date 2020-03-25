SECTIONS
Commentary
Chuck Schumer pretty proud of himself for denying Trump Organization employees any relief in bill

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published March 25, 2020 at 7:21am
This is the sort of thing that’s just flat-out petty, so no one should be surprised to see it coming from Chuck Schumer. This is the guy who just week ago was threatening Supreme Court Justices if they didn’t vote the way he wants them to on cases. It’s the kind of guy he is.

The media have been making an issue of this for the past several days, demanding that the president tell them: Will you commit not to take any of the funds for your businesses?

Trump demurred, which was the right thing to do. His priority right now has to be fighting the virus and trying to keep the economy from completely imploding, not worrying himself about what’s happening with his own personal businesses. That should be the media’s focus too, but we all know they’re not happy unless they’re turning every story into a Trump scandal.

So while Democrats did have to give up most of their ridiculous demands for the bill, Schumer insisted that Trump Organization companies be banned from receiving any help, and he’s running around this morning doing victory laps over this:

Now you might wonder: Why wouldn’t I support such a provision? Isn’t it a “bad look” or whatever if the people mentioned above take the loans?

The reason is simple: Very few of the people mentioned own large business empires, and none own any as large as the one the president owns. In other words, this provision was put in for one reason and one reason only, and that’s to make sure no company owned by Donald Trump receives any help.

But isn’t that a good thing, you ask? Isn’t it untoward for the president to be voting himself help?

Should the Trump Organization have access to the loans?

Let me answer that question by asking you one: Who is hurt by the Trump Organization getting a loan of the sort that’s available to every other business in America? If Trump had signed legislation that made help available to only him, or to a limited group that included him, I would say that’s completely unacceptable.

But that’s not where we are. This package passed because people need the help to keep their jobs. For all the Democrat complaining that the money is “going to big business,” it’s going to businesses of all sizes for the purpose of preventing layoffs.

The Trump Organization has more than 22,000 employees. That includes hotel staff, construction workers, retail employees, golf course attendants and many more. If Trump companies suffer because of the slowdown in the economy brought on by the coronavirus, it is these people whose jobs will be in jeopardy – not Donald Trump. He’s going to be fine either way.

But by denying the Trump Organization the opportunity to even apply for these loans, Schumer puts those 22,000 people at risk through no fault of their own. All they did was take jobs with a company owned by a man Chuck Schumer doesn’t like, and now they’re going to pay the price for the political grandstanding Schumer felt the need to undertake.

I suppose it won’t be popular to take the position that President Trump’s companies should have access to the same help as everyone else’s. But given the reason the loans exist in the first place, they absolutely should have that access. The Trump Organization taking one of these loans does no harm to you or me. The Trump Organization being denied access to these loans if it needs them might do a lot of harm to 22,000 people – most of whom are not rich.

This was nothing more than a mean-spirited act on Chuck Schumer’s part, disguised as a nod to good government. And it’s not surprising at all, because that’s the kind of person Chuck Schumer is.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







