Chuck Schumer: Trump is parroting Russian conspiracy theories instead of fixing COVID-19 situation

Democrats believed Russian collusion would destroy Trump. They claimed the Steele Dossier would destroy Trump. Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti would destroy Trump. At one point, even Tom Arnold was going to destroy Trump.

All of these things, as you know, have failed to destroy Trump.

So they spent the last several months salivating over the idea that the healthcare system would be swamped and millions of Americans would die. It hasn’t happened. The economy was decimated, millions of people lost their jobs, and virtually the entire nation is going stir-crazy while we wait to reopen society, but it appears that we’ve either succeeded in flattening the curve, or the projections were wrong in the first place.

Depending on the poll, Trump’s numbers are currently matching his all-time high. So what are the Democrats going to hit him with next? Well, because they’re ridiculously predictable, we’re back to Russia.

Over the weekend, Chuck Schumer accused Trump of obsessing over conspiracy theories rather than testing Americans for COVID-19. The source of those nefarious theories is – you guessed it – the red menace. Stories of “Russian origin” have apparently captured the President’s ear.

TRENDING: And now, the priest who’s using a squirt gun to douse his drive-by worshipers with holy water

Here’s Chuck Schumer, chatting by phone with his MSNBC bootlickers. If you smell something funny as you listen, don’t panic. That’s simply the stench of desperation.