Chuck Todd: Sorry for ripping Trump over that deceptively edited video, but we totally didn't do it on purpose

On Monday, I wrote about the deceptively edited video that aired on Meet the Press Sunday morning. In it, Attorney General William Barr appeared to suggest that his decision to drop charges against Michael Flynn would be looked on kindly because “History is written by the winners.”

Chuck Todd was aghast. The normally sleepy-eyed host was beside himself. According to Todd, the exchange revealed that Barr’s choice was both callous and purely political. Todd breathlessly claimed that the AG never even tried to suggest that the call was made in support of the rule of law.

Of course, the full version of the video made it clear that Barr suggested precisely that. In fact, he said it – practically verbatim – before arguing that dropping the case was the reversal of an injustice perpetrated during a corrupt investigation.

Chuck Todd has now admitted all of this, in a half-hearted apology:

“In the full version of the interview and transcript, he went on to say, ‘But I think a fair history would say that it was a good decision because it upheld the rule of law. Now, we did not edit that out. That was not our edit. We didn’t include it because we only saw the shorter of two clips that CBS did air. We should have looked at both and checked for a full transcript. A mistake that I wish we hadn’t made and one that I wish I hadn’t made. The second part of the Attorney General’s answer would have put it in the proper context. Had we seen that part of the CBS interview, I would not have framed the conversation the way I did, and I obviously am very sorry for that mistake. We strive to do better going forward.”

Here’s the mea culpa:

Just to be clear, here’s what Chuck Todd expects you to believe:

Neither he, nor anyone at Meet the Press, was responsible for editing the clip.

Neither he, nor anyone at Meet the Press, ever saw the full clip before running it.

Neither he, nor anyone at Meet the Press, ever had a complete transcript of the interview.

Anyone buying that? No? Good instinct.

While I can believe they had no interest in obtaining or presenting Barr’s comments in context, it’s virtually impossible to believe they didn’t know there was more to the answer. Heck, Todd practically cuts him off when he throws the segment to his panel. A rookie could see there was more coming, let alone a network host of a once-powerful and respected news program.

To suggest not a single person on the NBC News staff was aware of the full response strains credibility past the breaking point.

And isn’t it interesting how all of these mistakes only seem to target Republicans and their administrations?