Chuck Todd tells NBC hosts that Trump has basically already lost; they're understandably unimpressed

Election night 2016 was the greatest night in the history of political television. Hillary went down in flames, allegedly melted down in her hotel room, refused to address her adoring audience and John Podesta had to send everyone home. All of that was nice, but the icing on the cake came from the media.

For months, every single Hillary-friendly press outlet had been slavishly telling us that Trump was going to lose. Hillary was unstoppable. The smartest woman in the world couldn’t be beaten. Then, her challenger – a man they despise beyond description – made them all look like idiots.

Among those talking heads scraping egg off their faces was Chuck Todd. He then failed to learn his lesson and spent the next few years peddling conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory, each time embarrassing himself when the facts were ultimately revealed.

Well. Guess who’s back for more.

That’s right, Chuck Todd is in front of NBC’s “big board” once again. He’s decided that, thanks to Biden’s alleged 10-point national lead, Trump is all but defeated. Oh sure, the president has a path to re-election, but Todd assures us it’s so impossibly narrow that it’s barely even worth mentioning.

TRENDING: New Trump ad: Boy, it sure looks like Joe Biden is losing his mental faculties

The problem is that Savannah Guthrie and Lester Holt have heard all of this from Todd once before. They know how badly the analysts burned them last time, and it doesn’t sound like they’re up for a second helping of crow.

As Guthrie put it:

“For those who remember this movie from 2016, Chuck, when folks like you, and all of us, put up polls and put up maps that said Hillary Clinton would win, and now you’re showing a similar map… I think a lot of people are probably sitting home a little skeptical.”

Interesting. It doesn’t sound like it’s the “people at home” who are skeptical. In fact, it sounds like NBC’s braintrust has precious little faith in both their polling and the prognostication offered by their droopy Sunday show host.