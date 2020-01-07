CNN agrees to pay settlement to Nick Sandmann in libel suit

They’ll say it’s not an admission of guilt, but it’s certainly an admission that they weren’t confident about prevailing at trial:

CNN agreed Tuesday to settle a lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann.

The amount of the settlement was not made public during a hearing at the federal courthouse in Covington, Kentucky.

Sandmann’s lawsuit sought $800 million from CNN, the Washington Post and NBC Universal.

Libel is hard to prove in court because you have to prove not only that they said negative and false things about you, but that they knew they were doing so and did it with malice. Slander is a little different, and I’m not entirely sure what Sandmann’s lawyers alleged.

TRENDING: Lefty press: How dare Ricky Gervais ‘cheapen’ the ‘magic of Hollywood’ when the world is so somber and sad!

But at the very least, he would have a strong case that CNN and other media were reckless in the way they portrayed him based on nothing more than a single still shot showing him face-to-face with Nathan Phillips.

You also have to keep in mind the context of this story blowing up. The image of Sandmann and Phillips went viral on social media, and it was largely spread by liberals who were sure that Sandmann – with his MAGA hat – was smirking at and taunting the poor Native American.

The mainstream media basically co-opted this view of the photo and reported it accordingly. It wasn’t until a day later when actual video of the incident emerged that everyone realized the still shot had been wildly misleading, and that the take of left-wingers who spread it on social media had been way off and extremely unfair to Nick Sandmann.

Yet the MSM had a hard time giving up this ghost, and for days on end they continued to report it as Nathan Phillips was a victim and not the provocateur. Accepting that the white kid from the private school in the MAGA hat had done nothing wrong was a real s*** sandwich for the media to bite into, and they resisted it for days in the hope that somehow their original take would be proven correct.

Do the media deserve to have to pay Nick Sandmann? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (59 Votes) 3% (2 Votes)

In the meantime, they brought an avalanche of hate on a 16-year-old kid who had done absolutely nothing to deserve it. Sandmann would have caught some crap from the Twitter left regardless, but major media like CNN made his name better known, and also brought a good bit of heat onto his school – which initially and quite outrageously condemned him before they realized they’d been hoodwinked.

Sandmann deserves to be compensated for the way the media treated him. I hope this causes a dam to break with other media doing the same. And maybe they will learn a lesson from this, although, knowing them, I doubt it.