CNN anchor Chris Cuomo announces he's tested positive for coronavirus

A short time ago, via his Twitter feed, CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. He says he’s feeling fine, is quarantined in his basement, and plans to continue doing his show as long as he’s able. His main concern is for his family:

“Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus. I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills, and shortness of breath. I just hope I don’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness! I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from here. We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!”

As CNN commentator Brian Stetler wrote at CNN Business, Cuomo was last at CNNHQ last Friday:

Cuomo was most recently at CNN’s offices in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of New York City last Friday. He anchored from his home on Monday, and interviewed his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The two men traded brotherly barbs about the anchorman’s basement live shot location. This is the third case of coronavirus involving CNN’s workspace in New York City. Employees were notified of another case in mid-March.

As you might expect, there have been a few ugly comments following this news. I’ll be blunt. If that’s your instinct, you’re a terrible person. You’re doing the same thing lefties did when they were gloating over Rush Limbaugh’s cancer.

We’re all in this together, so drop the politics. Be better than that.

We may not often agree with Cuomo or his network, but we wish him a speedy recovery and hope the spread within CNN is contained.