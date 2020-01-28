CNN hits rock bottom: Creates new Trump voters by mocking them as illiterate, uneducated, garbage

CNN may very well be in its death throes. I’m not saying it absolutely is, since there’s always some venture capitalist out there who’s willing to rejuvenate a corporate corpse, but judging by their ratings… CNN is shopping for a pine box. No one watches, no one cares what their ridiculous hosts think, and they give away their streaming feed because no one would ever buy what they’re selling.

If they lose the airports, it’s probably all over.

With that as prologue, you might think they’d try to court a broader audience. After all, a failing business needs customers, right? …Wrong.

CNN hates you, and it wants to make sure you know it.

Check out the following clip, in which the prime time lineup. In it, Don Lemon – aided by Wajahat Ali and utterly phony ‘conservative’ Rick Wilson – tell everyday Americans how much they hate them.

In it, your media superiors will tell you that you’re a bunch of illiterate backwoods hayseeds. Because you disagree with their obvious superiority, you’re uneducated, you can’t speak properly, and you embrace ignorance as a philosophy. No wonder the Bernie Bros are so eager to re-educate you.

“This is CNN,” you dimwitted hayseeds: